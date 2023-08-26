"Straight Up Evil": Fans criticize SM Entertainment following the endangering circumstances of EXO's Chanyeol in Travel the World on a Ladder

On Friday, August 25, following the release of Travel the World on a Ladder's latest episode, many fans expressed concerns about EXO's Chanyeol. Given that this is the fourth season of the reality show starring the EXO members, it garners a huge audience. As fans excitedly looked forward to each episode's release, many were displeased with the situation Chanyeol was put in.

During the latest episode, the idol was seen on a roof without any fence and was also blindfolded at the same time. While this was already dangerous, fans also noticed that he was alone on the roof without any staff accompanying him. As a result, many were left angered at the show's production team and at SM Entertainment for the lack of safety and protection of their artist.

Fans frustrated after the latest Travel the World on a Ladder episode showed EXO's Chanyeol in a dangerous situation

The reality show starring the EXO members is organized by SM Entertainment. During each season of the show, the idols are seen going on a vacation to a new location. However, the unique twist is that their decisions in the show are determined through the ladder game.

With this season consisting of all the EXO members, fans have been excitedly tuning in for each episode. Especially since Chanyeol wasn't present for the earlier season due to his mandatory military enlistment, fans were also looking forward to seeing him on screen again.

While the past five episodes were well received, the sixth episode, which showcased the dangerous situation in which Chanyeol was placed, left fans angry and concerned.

Given that the members have to participate in several games and missions throughout the reality show, one of the games was a survival game.

For this segment, the members were taken to an empty school with blindfolds on, and were placed in particular locations in the school with the help of the staff. Chanyeol was the first one to be taken to his location, which happened to be the roof of the school. After he was placed there, no staff members were seen accompanying him and he was given no information on his next move.

Since the roof had no fences, fans believed that if the idol had moved too much, it might have resulted in quite a dangerous situation.

The idol was also seen becoming uneasy and uncomfortable during the segment, especially after realizing where he was placed. He even expressed:

"I honestly can't see anything at all. It's driving me crazy...I'm outdoors, for sure...What's this place?"

Since it clearly looked like the idol wasn't given any prior information about the location or how it could be dangerous, fans were all the more concerned and angered.

Following the same, fans have been flooding Twitter and social media platforms criticizing and expressing anger at the improper and careless management of both SM Entertainment and the show's production team.