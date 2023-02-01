"Explain why you said he RSVPd" - Nicola Peltz texts blasting wedding planners revealed in new lawsuit

American actress Nicola Peltz reportedly got upset with her wedding planners for not being up to the mark, days before she tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham.

As per Radar Online, the 28-year-old star's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, has sued wedding planners Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin for refusing to return the $159,000 he had deposited with them.

The publication claims that 80-year-old Nelson and his wife Claudia hired Plan Design Events employees Grijalba and Braghin in March 2022, who ultimately backed out from doing their job.

In the lawsuit, the businessman also included some texts between Nicola Peltz and the wedding planners, where she said that she was "tired" of fixing their mistakes.

Reportedly, the wedding planners said that Lewis Hamilton RSVP'd "yes" to the couple's wedding invitation, but he told Peltz and Beckham that he couldn't attend the event. Peltz allegedly wrote:

“Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names [sic] on the list please. We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes.”

Additionally, Peltz mentioned that Hamilton had not RSVP'd at all.

The wedding planners could not handle the guest list for Nicola Peltz's wedding

Nelson and Claudia hired Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin six weeks before Nicola Peltz's wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. They were taken on board after their original wedding planner Preston Bailey was let go from his position.

However, nine days into the job, the duo decided not to move forward with the Bates Motel star's wedding because they were unable to handle the guest list that included over 500 people.

As per Page Six, the lawsuit read:

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity.”

After Nicola Peltz got upset with the wedding planners, Grijalba allegedly replied that she needed some more time to familiarize herself with the app that the guest list was on. She said:

“I need time to do this. I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon.”

The lawsuit also claimed that the wedding planners abused alcohol while on their job. It read:

"References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual."

A screenshot was featured in the documents, where Grijalba allegedly said that she was "going for a tequila" because her head was "about to explode," to which the Transformers actress responded, "Yes queen!!"

The Peltz family ultimately hired Michelle Rago from the firm Michelle Rago Destinations, who finally planned the wedding.

Peltz and Beckham got married on April 9, 2022, at the former's Palm Beach estate in Florida.

Poll : 0 votes