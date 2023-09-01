Fact Check: Has World War 3 begun? Viral tweet debunked

A post about World War 3 is doing the rounds on the internet, with the claim that it has already begun. This post has left many people wondering about the veracity of this news. It is worth noting that the viral tweet about World War 3 was shared in March 2023. However, it gained massive popularity in recent days, leading to it amassing more than 100 million views.

The viral post was shared by COG-PKG Media, which is a part of The Church of God, Preparing for the Kingdom of God (COG-PKG). The 'readers added context' attached to the post mentioned that there is no evidence whatsoever that World War 3 has begun. It is only speculation, not a fact.

The COG-PKG website mentions,

"Time is running out for people to become more adequately prepared for a Third World War. It is this coming prophesied war that will precede Christ’s second coming. The Church of God – PKG is working to help people be far better informed about those things that are already happening which are now about to lead into major catastrophic events."

World War 3 has not begun

The post about World War 3 went viral recently, and soon after that, readers added context to it and said that there is no evidence about this war. Several social media users also reacted to this viral post, saying that the World War 3 post sounded suspicious to them and that the account that shared it sounded even more suspicious.

Moreover, the COG-PKG also shared that the world is about to change. They wrote on their website,

"The greatest influencer in this world during the past hundred years has been the United States. It has been at the forefront in creating the world’s economic system, weapons of destruction, and technology that is responsible for our modern lives."

It was further mentioned,

"The United States will be the first to fall and the events that take place will lead to mankind’s last war. However, God has always sent warnings before destruction would come. This book is that warning, but it is also about a far better world that is coming."

What is COG-PKG?

The Church of God Preparing for the Kingdom of God (COG-PKG) is a sect of the Worldwide Church of God. They claim that they provided education and warnings to the previous members of the WCG. Their headquarters are in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the COG-PKG's website,

"Ronald Weinland is the pastor and last apostle to God's Church, the Church of God–PKG. His commission has been to give the final warnings of this end-time to God’s own Church that is now a remnant of what remains after the Apostasy in December 1994 that occurred in the Worldwide Church of God."

The founder, Ronald Weinland, was earlier indicted by a federal grand jury over charges of tax evasion in November 2011. Later, in 2012, he was imprisoned for 42 months.