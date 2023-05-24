Fact Check: Is the Adele world tour poster real? Viral picture debunked 

Adele fans are going gaga over a poster claiming that the 35-year-old singer is doing a world tour. However, the image which is garnering millions of views on social media, doesn't appear to reflect the truth.

The poster of the singer's world tour that is amassing a number of views on the internet states that she will be visiting countries like Italy, Japan, and Portugal, among others. The Twitter post has so far managed to garner 571.2k views, 425 retweets, and 2,281 likes, at the time of writing this article.

The user @DD1OR shared the post with the caption that read, "omg." In the poster, it was also mentioned: "WEEKENDS WITH ADELE THE WORLD TOUR 2023-2024."

Adele is not doing the world tour and the poster doing rounds on the internet is fake

The poster that is garnering much attention on social media claiming that the singer is doing a world tour is fake and it was posted by a fan account of the Love In The Dark singer on Twitter named Adele Museum in August 2022.

At that time, they shared the post by saying,"#WeekendsWithAdele coming to you in 2023." And, later, they made a clarification post, in which they said,

"GUYS IT'S JUST A CONCEPT I'VE BEEN WORKING ON IT FOR THE LAST MONTH...WANTED TO SHARE WITH YOU MY DREAM TOUR...IT'S ALL WE CAN DO...DAYDREAM."

As this post went viral on other platforms, The social media account shared the post again and said, "Not tiktok reviving this...oh lord what have I done."

Several social media users fell for the fake post claiming that the 35-year-old singer is doing a world tour

Social media users were elated when they came across this poster. However, as they got to know that it was fake, they were left displeased.

Notably, there is one upcoming Adele tour, which will take place Las Vegas Residency. It was initially scheduled to be elsewhere, but was first postponed and then later scheduled to take place in Vegas.

The Hello singer broke the news about the same to her fans through an Instagram video in which she said,

"Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show."

The 35-year-old singer further said,

"I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."

It is also worth noting that the upcoming shows of Adele will begin on June 16, 2023, and will continue till November 4, 2023.

Moreover, the Easy on Me singer was recently in the headlines because she was named in Times Rich List's '35 under 35'. It was mentioned that Adele is in the ninth position with a fortune worth £156m.

