Fact Check: Is Arleen Sorkin related to Aaron Sorkin? Family life and Christopher Lloyd link explored

American actress Arleen Sorkin, best known for voicing the character of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series, passed away on August 26 at the age of 67. The news was announced by the CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, via an Instagram post who sent love to her friends and family.

He wrote:

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love."

In the 1970s and 1980s, Sorkin started her career in the entertainment industry by performing in a comedy ensemble and as a cabaret performer. In 1984, she was cast in Days of Our Lives as Calliope Jones.

Sorkin's portrayal on Days of Our Lives earned her two Emmy nominations in 1988 and 1989 in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She would reappear as a guest star in 1992, 2006, and 2010 after holding a permanent role on the Days from 1984 to 1990.

In 1992, Arleen Sorkin voiced the character of Harley Quinn for an episode of Batman: The Animated Series called Joker’s Favor, which was supposed to be a one-episode character. She later voiced the same character across several projects like Gotham Girls, Superman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Justice League, and The Batman Superman Movie: The World’s Finest.

No, Arleen Sorkin is not related to Aaron Sorkin

Contrary to popular belief, Arleen Sorkin is not related to playwright Aaron Sorkin in any way. In fact, Arleen was married to television producer Christopher Llyod for a very long time.

The duo tied the knot in 1995 and had been married since. They welcomed their first child, a son named Eli Lloyd in 1997. Sorkin and Llyod again became parents to Owen in 2000.

Christopher Lloyd is a well-known screenwriter and television producer from the United States. Lloyd rose to popularity as the co-creator and executive producer of Modern Family, the renowned ABC mockumentary family comedy he co-created and managed with Steven Levitan.

Lloyd has made substantial contributions to various television programs over his successful career, with a special focus on his essential role in the success of Frasier.

Some of his other credits include The Golden Palace, Dream for an Insomniac, Bram and Alice, Out of Practice, The Undercovers, etc.

As for Arleen Sorkin, her frequent co-star Mark Hamill paid tribute to the actress on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Aside from acting, Arleen Sorkin also co-wrote several television series like Down Home, Tiny Toon Adventures, Picture Perfect, Fired Up, and How to Marry a Billionaire.

She also served as the producer of Bhutto and Independent Lens.