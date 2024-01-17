Fact Check: Is the Damon Imani Klaus Schwab video real? Viral 2024 WEF footage debunked 

A video circulating on the internet featuring Damon Imani allegedly hurling abuses at Klaus Schwab during the 2024 Davos Meeting, has sparked curiosity among netizens. The video claims that a 'New WEF participant does the unthinkable at 2024 Davos Meeting.' However, it is worth noting that the video is satire and the incident did not occur in reality.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Imani is an Iranian producer and artist based in Denmark. Specializing in creating video content covering a range of topics, including societal issues, news, and current events, Imani is known for his satirical approach.

The video of Damon Imani came at a time when the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held in 2024 brought together nearly 3,000 global leaders from over 125 countries to discuss the challenges and crises the world faces.

During the first plenary of the Annual Meeting, Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, highlighted the need to rebuild trust in each other. Despite the geographical interconnectedness, Schwab noted that the world is currently more divided and fragmented.

The Damon Imani-Klaus Schwab video is not real

The video in question is an edited one shared by Imani. He even posted on X in which he said,

"Satire but true. This video is also available on Rumble here and Klaus Schwab can go f himself."

As social media users came across this viral video, some of them jokingly wished that it had really happened.

Expand Tweet

Imani's content gained traction between 2016 and 2020 as he garnered attention from social media users on both sides of the political spectrum as well as prominent figures like Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and Elon Musk. His work has even been featured in major media outlets such as USA Today, InfoWars, The Associated Press, and BPR Politics And Business.

This video came to light after the WEF 2024 meeting in which WEF President Borge Brende emphasized the complexity of the security landscape and the fragility of the global economy.

Brende also said,

"We have nearly 3,000 participants from more than 125 countries here at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. We are seeing a very complicated security landscape and a very fragile global economy. The most urgent issues faced by companies and countries including on security, climate and cyberspace are not limited by borders. They do travel without passports."

Despite challenges, Brende seemed optimistic about cooperation among nations and companies. He looked forward to progress in addressing these pressing issues during the Davos meeting.