What did Donald Trump say about his Home Alone 2 appearance? Details explored as former president denies "insisting" claims

There are few people as famous as Donald Trump. The former POTUS also seems to have made a mark on the film world with his appearance on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where the to-be President is seen in a small cameo appearance at his Plaza Hotel.

After director Chris Columbus recently revealed that Donald Trump insisted on appearing in the film if they used the hotel as a location, the former President has hit back sharply saying that it was the filmmakers who came "begging" him for an appearance and not the other way around. Trump also insisted that he was very busy and did not want to make the cameo, but he did so at the insistence of the filmmaker.

Apart from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Trump has made dozens of cameo appearances in television series and films, including Sex and the City, Zoolander, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and Two Weeks Notice.

"They were very nice, but above all, persistent"- Donald Trump on claims of "bullying" his way into Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Chris Columbus's claims about Donald Trump "bullying" his way into the popular franchise's second film dates back to a 2020 interview. But the issue was raised again when Trump came out to defend his stance on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Speaking about his famous appearance, Donald Trump said:

"I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent...I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time...People call me whenever it is aired."

He further added about the bullying claims:

"If they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?...Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!"

This is entirely different from Chris Columbus's version of the events that transpired during the filming of the 1992 film. He claimed that Donald Trump not only charged them the customary fee of shooting at his hotel but also insisted on making an appearance himself. Of course, this was decades before he would go on to become the controversial Presidential candidate and the eventual winner.

Speaking to Business Insider back in 2020, Chris Columbus said about Trump's appearance:

"We paid the fee, but he also said 'the only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie'...So we agreed to put him in the movie."

Colombus also agreed that this cameo did become a big moment in the film and received plenty of cheers from the crowd when the film was screened.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a 1992 comedy film and the sequel to the 1990 film Home Alone. It is widely considered one of the greatest and most successful Christmas films of all time. The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker, and Catherine O'Hara, among others.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is available for streaming on Hulu.