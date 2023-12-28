What did John Cleese say about Donald Trump? Monty Python star issues apology over Hitler joke

John Cleese landed himself in trouble after sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) related to Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, where he compared them to each other. The post received a negative response from the netizens despite that it being a joke from Cleese.

While social media continues to get flooded with reactions, Cleese apologized for the same on December 27, 2023, and wrote:

"I would like to apologise for my last tweet. It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day."

Expand Tweet

The post's comments section was flooded with multiple reactions; one also questioned John Cleese why he had not deleted the post. However, a few others praised Cleese for the joke, claiming that it was "funny." CEO for Twebcast wrote that John did not have to apologize for the joke and continued:

"I think it would suffice to explain that it is a joke, if anyone didn't understand. I am happy that comedians try to make me laugh even if it doesn't always work."

John Cleese apologized a few minutes after he shared the controversial post

John Cleese posted a tweet on X on Wednesday, where he made a comparison between Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler. The Independent reported that the tweet received around 2.9 million views, and it stated in the beginning:

"Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump 1. He fought for his country 2. He never used a teleprompter 3. He was nice to dogs 4. He wrote his own books 5. He never played golf 6. He wasn't a big fat slob."

Expand Tweet

He continued the post by mentioning two ways Trump is a better choice than Hitler despite that the list being for five ways.

"1. He doesn't practice genocide 2. He has nicer hair."

Netizens reacted to the post by writing that Cleese preferred Hitler over Trump, and one of them pointed out that the genocide point was "important." Others questioned the relevance of the joke and stated that it was a failed attempt from Cleese to make others laugh.

John Cleese was involved in a similar controversy when he used the word "stupidest people" for Trump supporters. The incident happened in 2017 when he appeared on The Nightly Show and stated that Trump's supporters think that he is great.

John Cleese's Live Tour received positive feedback from the public

In September this year, John Cleese announced a new tour called An Evening with the late John Cleese through Instagram. He shared a video through the social media platform and wrote:

"Don't miss your last chance to see me before I die!"

The tour's official website states that John would speak about his achievements through "observational humor and gifted storytelling." The tour began on October 18, 2023, at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, as per The New York Post.^

The next show is scheduled on April 1, 2024, at the McCaw Hall in Seattle, followed by two more shows on April 3 and 8 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland and Balboa Theatre in San Diego.