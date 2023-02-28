What did Bryan Cranston say about MAGA? Actor faces wrath of Trump supporters 

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recently received backlash from Trump supporters after he shared his views on the former U.S. President’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Donald Trump popularized the four-word phrase during his presidential campaign in 2016.
Trump fans have since adopted the slogan enthusiastically. With MAGA, the former President of the United States conveyed his desire to bring back a version of American society that he deems better than how the country is in current times.
However, during a televised interview with Chris Wallace for CNN on Sunday, February 26, Cranston shared his thoughts on the phrase. He pointed out an example of why the phrase might be considered offensive.
He said:
“When I see the ‘Make America Great Again’ [slogan], my comment is: do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? Most people, a lot of people, go ‘how could that be racist?’"
The actor tried to shed light on the matter from an African-American perspective and asked that for this particular community, when was it ever great in the U.S. He further argued that if Trump were trying to make the country great again, it would not include the African-American population.
Trump supporters criticize Bryan Cranston as he comments on MAGA
In the CNN interview, Bryan Cranston said that the slogan “Make America Great Again” is to teach the public who are “woke” to accept the possibility of their privilege creating blind spots for them. He added:
“Maybe I haven’t seen what’s really happening yet, in all my years.”
However, those who support Donald Trump were unhappy with the actor’s views.
Bryan Cranston expresses frustration with the history of systematic racism
The subject of Trump’s slogan came up in the interview when Wallace referred to another recent discussion on the critical race theory that The Infiltrator actor had with American comedian and political commentator Bill Maher. In that conversation, they explored how social interactions, media, and politics are affected by the notions of ethnicity and race.
Cranston stated that he believed that the United States never fully owned up to any of its wrongdoings in matters of slavery, followed by systematic racism. He expressed his frustration over the fact that it has been almost 400 years since the country has dealt with the issue of race, and it still has not taken any accountability or responsibility for the history of this systematic racism.
In 2022, Byran Cranston spoke about standing up to his white privilege following the tragic killing of George Floyd in 2020. He told the Los Angeles Times that he was 65 years old and needed to learn and change.
Recalling his conversation with Bill Maher, Bryan Cranston said that he thought it was crucial to teach the people of America to look at their history in a similar manner to how Germany has looked at its history where it participated in wars and has later acknowledged that they were wrong.
When Chris Wallace asked Bryan Cranston about a possible solution to the situation, the actor replied that, in his opinion, it is essential to teach critical race history.
He opined that people be taught how racism and race trade are systematic in everything they have done in government and social activities. Bryan Cranston said that racism is embedded in every governmental and social activity.