Who is Odessa A'Zion? Billie Eilish deleted Instagram post sparks fan frenzy online 

Billie Eilish left the internet in an uproar after posting a video of herself locking lips with Odessa A’Zion. The clip seemed to be taken earlier this month at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The cheeky video made it to the internet after the Grammy-winner recently addressed her s*xuality with Variety magazine.

On November 17, Billie Eilish took to her official Instagram account and shared a video where she touched tongues with actress Odessa A’Zion. In the up-close clip, the former leaned on the latter while they smiled. Many spotted the Bad Guy singer’s tooth jewelry while interacting as A’zion accessorized herself with sunglasses.

Billie Eilish was quick to delete the video that was uploaded on her Instagram page. However, her ardent fans screen-recorded and shared the video across social media platforms. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @BiIlieEilishARG uploaded the video on their page. When writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 116K views.

Who is Odessa A’Zion revealed as Billie Eilish video takes the internet by storm

Odessa A’Zion is a 23-year-old actress. She is the daughter of writer and actress Pamela Adlon. She studied at the Champs Charter High School in Van Nuys, California.

She got her big break in 2017 after being added to the Nashville cast, where she played the role of Liv. She went on to act in a movie titled What About Barb? The youngster has also starred in 2019’s YouTube premium show Wayne. Adding to her acting credits, she starred in the FX series Better Things, which her mother reportedly created.

Not only is she a rising star, she is also an entrepreneur. Odessa A’Zion is the creator of the clothing brand Motherly Love. According to the brand’s official website, they “strive to bridge the gap between creators and consumers, offering a unique platform where art, fashion, and individual expression converge.”

It seems like A’Zion has also dabbled in singing. Under the moniker of “bugzbee,” she has released two singles, including alone and F**k My Birthday. She had amassed nearly one million followers on her official Instagram account when writing this article.

“My dream ship”: Netizens left in a frenzy after Billie Eilish- Odessa A’Zion video goes viral

Netizens endlessly spoke about the viral video on Twitter. Many “shipped” the pair. However, it is worth noting that neither have publicly confirmed that they are romantically involved. Nonetheless, internet users supported Billie Eilish and went gaga over the clip. A few tweets read,

Neither of them had publicly addressed the now-deleted clip when writing this article. This week, the Bellyache singer addressed her s*xuality with Variety magazine. She explained that she is attracted to women but also finds them intimidating. Eilish said,

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real….I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

The interview comes after Eilish broke up with her ex-boyfriend and lead singer of the Neighborhood, Jesse Rutherford, in May.