Fact Check: Is Billie Eilish’s viral new hair color real? Singer reveals the truth about it

Billie Eilish, the American singer and songwriter, revealed a new hair color on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, on her Instagram Stories. She flaunted a bright red hue as she turned her head away and sat on the floor.

This photo was later edited by a fan with the username @goldeilishgirl, who posted the same with red, orange, yellow, and green patterns dyed into the roots of Billie's black hair. The edited picture has since been viewed 82 million times on X, as per Buzzfeed.

The Bad Guy singer recently shared a post by media outlet VT about the fake rainbow hair. She took to her Instagram stories to debunk rumors about the same by captioning the VT post:

"Ya'll just be making sh*t up."

Billie Eilish clears up the rumor. (Images via Instagram/@billieeillish)

The edited photo has since gone viral, with many believing it to be a real image.

Fake image of Billie Eilish with rainbow-colored hair sparks hilarious reactions online

Billie Eilish posted pictures of her new hair on her Instagram stories on October 31, 2023. In the stories, she presented her red locks extending down to her right ear, with red dye covering the side of her face and the nape of her neck.

The singer kept the rest of her hair black, pulling it up in a loose knot as she wore a white button-up shirt under a denim top with jeans.

One of her fans edited one of the Instagram pictures posted by Eilish and uploaded the same on X, captioning it:

"Billie Eilish via Instagram stories 💚❤️💛"

The edited picture showed rainbow patterned hair instead of the original red.

However, as Eilish later clarified, this image is false. Even X, formerly Twitter, clarified attached a content advisory under the edited picture by @goldeilishgirl. The advisory read:

"This photo is edited. Billie Eilish has red hair."

Despite the clarification, many fans took to social media to poke fun at the fake photo.

Eilish is known for her wild hair colors over the years, with the Grammy winner frequently switching up her style to everything from lavender to blue to platinum blond and everything in between, as per Page Six.

Billie Eilish recently secured a win at the MTV EMAs

The winners of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards were announced on November 6, 2023, and artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Rey, and Jung Kook were at the top of the list of celebrated award recipients.

Eilish won in the category of "Best Pop" for the night, as per Entertainment Tonight.

As per People, the in-person awards show was scheduled to take place in Paris, France, on November 5, but it was called off amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Eilish has received multiple awards throughout her career, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award, as per Rolling Stone.