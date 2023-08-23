Fact Check: Is Danny Duncan still alive? Viral Mustang video sparks concern online

Danny Duncan recently went viral after he became a target of a death hoax. The rumors surrounding his death came to light after he shared a video on his YouTube channel on August 22, 2023. The clip was titled We Jumped My Car Through an RV! and it has garnered 1.1 Million views as of this writing.

The video featured his red Mustang leaping and going through his RV, leaving fans concerned. However, it is important to note that Danny was not the one driving the car and he signaled to the driver to leap through the RV while standing in the back of the vehicle.

Netizens claim Danny Duncan is alive and that the Mustang crash video was edited

In the viral video, Danny Duncan was seen talking to the camera while standing inside the RV when the Mustang crashed into the vehicle. This made it seem like the Mustang broke into the RV and crashed into Danny. This increased concern among his viewers as they wondered if the creator was safe.

However, several individuals pointed out that if the video was paused, one would notice that Duncan disappeared right before the crash and was not in the RV during the stunt, meaning that he was alive.

This was also confirmed by The Sun, who shared @Demar305's tweet, which claimed that the YouTuber had been hospitalized after the stunt.

Fans of Danny Duncan were worried about him after he posted the video on his YouTube channel and took to the comments section of @Demar305's post to react to the same. While some Twitter users were concerned about the safety of the creator, others shared screenshots from the video to prove that the YouTuber had edited the video to make it appear as though the car crashed into him

Various other celebrities have also been victims of death hoaxes in the last few months for different reasons. Tito Jackson was the latest victim before Duncan. Fans believed he had passed away when Luenell Campbell shared an Instagram post claiming the same on August 22. Luenell deleted the post after it received a negative response from the public.

Danny Duncan is popular for his prank videos on YouTube

Danny Duncan went to Lemon Bay High School and completed his graduation from the State College of Florida. Born on July 27, 1992, he is currently 31 years old.

Before he began his YouTube career, he worked at Walgreens. He began sharing funny videos in 2014 and from 2016, he began posting prank videos. He has 7.27 Million subscribers on YouTube and received heaps of love for his content.

His most recent Mustang video led many to believe that the creator had died. However, it is important to note that the video was edited and he is live.