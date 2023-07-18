Fact Check: Is the Himalayan Monkey Flower real? Viral social media post debunked

A picture of a flower named Himalayan Monkey Flower is doing the rounds on the internet. The picture is being circulated on the internet with the claim that these flowers bloom once every 20 years. However, some social media users showed suspicion and said that they didn't believe it was real. Notably, these pictures are fake and were created using Artificial Intelligence, according to factly.in.

The picture that was shared showed a plant on a mountain with beautiful white flowers and green leaves. It was shared online with the caption,

"The Himalayan Monkey Flower is said to bloom only once every 20 years. They were all bright little monkeys. The world is truly vast and full of wonders!"

Dr. S.Y. Quraishi @DrSYQuraishi *The Himalayan monkey flower is said to bloom only once every 20 years. They were all bright little monkeys. The world is truly vast and full of wonders!*

The picture was first posted on July 10, 2023, and it has so far managed to garner 152.5k views.

Do Himalayan Monkey Flowers really exist?

The claim of rare Himalayan Monkey Flowers is fake, and it was created by using Artificial Intelligence. The image was first shared on the Toutiao page of Leaf Beauty Gallery.

It was also mentioned in the post that it is made using AI and shows flowers shaped like cat faces. The artist's biography on the Toutiao page clearly mentions that they make paintings using AI technology.

The picture of this flower recently went viral as it was shared on Twitter with the claim that they are Himalayan Monkey Flowers and they bloom once every 20 years. Several internet users who did not believe the image to be true said that it was so fake that even a child could tell. Many social media users did not fall for this viral claim and shared their reactions online.

Vikrant @vikranth86 @DrSYQuraishi Sir i think its fake.. even the face looks more like a dog/cat..

nhkv @nhk_varma @DrSYQuraishi Is the image illustration purpose or do you think these are the actual flowers?

In the recent past, several pictures of flowers and animals claiming to be rare were circulated online and gained massive attention too. However, they turned out to be AI-generated images. The Himalayan Monkey Flower was one of them.

There is a Monkey Orchid flower that exists and is not created by using AI

There is a flower known as the Monkey Orchid, also known as Dracula Simia. It gets its name because the arrangement of its petals resembles the face of a monkey.

Quite Interesting @qikipedia Dracula Simia is also known as the monkey orchid. (Image: Dick Culbert)

The Monkey Orchid is a special flower that looks like a monkey's face. It can be found in the cloudy forests of Ecuador and Peru, which are high up in the mountains. This orchid is very rare and unique. Its name, "Dracula," comes from a word that means "little dragon" in Latin. The Monkey Orchid has a mix of brownish-red and white colors, and its petals have patterns that resemble a monkey.