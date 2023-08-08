Fact Check: Is Jose Luis Perales dead? Singer's death hoax debunked

Spanish singer Jose Luis Perales, who was earlier declared dead, has rubbished the rumors stating he is "more alive than ever." On August 8, the 78-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy video denying the reports published the day before about his demise.

He said in Spanish:

“Hello, friends, I am speaking from London, a beautiful place where I have spent a few days with my children and my wife. And suddenly we find out that someone, a very bad idea, has said that I have died. But I’m more alive than ever. Happier than ever. And tomorrow we will be seeing each other in Spain. Thanks to all of you who have tried to find out if this thing was true.”

Jose Luis Perales is not dead but is currently vacationing in London, United Kingdom.

On August 7, famed journalist Joaquín López Dóriga, news outlet Heraldo de México and other media houses reported that Perales died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack. It is not known where the information emerged from or if was it even verified in the first place, but Jose Luis Perales' Wikipedia showed that he died on August 7, 2023.

Jose Luis Perales' son was the first to deny the fake news about his father's demise

Adela Micha @Adela_Micha | El hijo de José Luis Perales confirma que su padre sigue con vida y lamenta que se haya difundido el rumor del fallecimiento. pic.twitter.com/nD79zC63kW #AHORA | El hijo de José Luis Perales confirma que su padre sigue con vida y lamenta que se haya difundido el rumor del fallecimiento. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Before Jose Luis Perales denied the fake death rumors, Mexican journalist Adela Micha cross-checked the information with the singer's son, Pablo Perales. The 60-year-old personality took to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of her chat with Pablo, where he denied the rumors.

While speaking to Spanish news outlet La Razón, Pablo clarified and said:

"We are in London having dinner together. It's completely false. Please, he writes something for the whole world to know."

Jose Luis Perales bid farewell to performing on stage in April 2022 after finishing his Baladas para la farewell tour that lasted for two years. It happened in Córdoba, Buenos Aires, and Rosario.

Explaining his decision to bid goodbye, he said:

"I do not have the vocation of some artists to die on stage. I respect them, but I prefer not to go to that extreme, I prefer to go with all my might."

Born on January 18, 1945, Perales is a native of Castejón, Spain. He is best known for composing romantic songs.

In 2019, he released his album Mirándote a los Ojos which included the latest versions of several hit songs. While speaking to Billboard in 2020, he explained that he does not like being called "legendary."

“Legendary doesn’t sound right. I would say that I am a storyteller with an age, but not excessive, and I am not the singer that people think. I’m a storyteller because my songs are usually people’s stories, my stories, to which I put music. I’m like a storyteller. A chronicler.”

Jose Luis Perales had a career of more than 50 years before bidding goodbye to the stage.