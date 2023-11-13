Fact Check: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Viral picture debunked as ASAP Rocky memes erupt

A picture of singer Rihanna doing the rounds on the internet is making netizens believe that the singer is expecting her third child. However, it turns out that it was just a case of misinformation.

The viral picture of the singer with her baby bump was visible has led to social media users sharing ASAP Rocky memes and said that he got a chance and thought that he was not going to miss that.

A tweet falsely claiming Rihanna is pregnant again (Image via X)

In the post that is doing the rounds on X, a picture of the Stay singer is shared, and the caption reads,

"Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby."

However, readers added context to the post, which mentions that this viral picture is from May 2023. There is no official confirmation that the Fenty Beauty founder is expecting a third child.

Reader's context on viral post (Image via snip from X/@TweetByThapz)

Rihanna is not expecting her third child and the rumors are false

It is worth noting that the singer is not pregnant, and the news that is circulating on the internet is fake. According to HITC, all of this began when a fake video of the singer was circulated with the claim that she was expecting another baby.

The deepfake video has everything to make people think that the Work singer and her rapper boyfriend are having another baby. The text on the screen directly says, "Rihanna said she's pregnant again," written over a picture of the singer's family.

After that, there's a part where the Umbrella singer can be seen in the video, but someone has added a voiceover to make it seem like she's confirming the made-up story about having a third child.

In another part of the video, a different voice, probably created by AI, asks the singer, "How many kids do you want?" The fake voice replies, "3. I am pregnant again."

The picture that is going viral is also from May 2023, when she was expecting her second child. Other than this, no reliable source has confirmed that she is pregnant again.

Social media users shared hilarious ASAP Rocky memes soon after the fake pregnancy news of Rihanna came to light

As internet users came across the Diamonds singer being pregnant again, they started reacting to it. Several social media users shared hilarious memes about the rapper. They said that this is so funny and that ASAP Rocky took Bible too seriously where it was mentioned to be fruitful.

Others reacted by saying that only rich people can afford to do this.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022, and in August 2023, she gave birth to her second son, Riot Rose. Earlier, in several interviews, she said that she wants to have a large family.

In 2020, while speaking with British Vogue, she said that she wants a big family and wants to have three or four kids.