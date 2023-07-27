How many kids did Sinead O Connor have? All about her family as Irish singer dies aged 56

Irish singer Sinead O Connor, best known for her 1990's song Nothing Compares 2 U, has passed away at the age of 56. As per The Irish Times, the news was confirmed via a statement issued by her family on July 26 asking for privacy at these testing times. The statement read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Charlotte ציפּורה Issyvoo @CIssyvoo

#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/WSxUgRTcLh Everyone I know who is honouring Sinead O'Connor and mourning her death is doing so with photos of her when she was young. Can we rectify that? We can we allow women to age and still be worthy of praise, respect, and admiration?

No cause of death has been revealed at the time of writing. For decades, O'Connor had been open about her struggles with mental health and announced earlier this month that she had returned to London after 23 years and was working on an album scheduled to be released in 2024.

She also revealed that she intended to tour Australia and New Zealand in 2024, as well as Europe, the United States, and other territories in 2025. On the personal front, Sinead O Connor shared four kids with her four partners.

All you need to know about Sinead O Connor's children

During her lifetime, Sinead O Connor shared four children with four partners. She kept her kids out of the limelight, so very little is known about them personally and professionally.

Jake Reynolds

In 1987, Sinead O Connor welcomed her first child, a son named Jake, with her partner, music producer John Reynolds. Reportedly, he is a chef. While speaking to People Magazine in 2021, the singer revealed that she visited her children as much as they wanted to see her. She added that lately, it had become less frequent since they were busy in their own lives.

In 2015, O Connor revealed that she became a grandmother after Jake and his partner Lia welcomed their son. At the time, the singer announced the news on her Facebook handle.

Roisin Waters

In 1995, Sinead O Connor became a mother for the second time and welcomed her daughter Roisin with journalist John Waters.

According to a 1999 MTV News story, after Roisin was born, O'Connor and Waters engaged in an extended custody dispute; after a failed suicide attempt by O'Connor, Waters was granted custody of Roisin.

When Roisin and her mother sang a duet on Icelandic TV in 2014, it was one of the few times they were seen in public.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2021, Sinead O Connor said she was relieved that her daughter did not follow her footsteps and got into the music industry, even though she has a “great singing voice.”

“I used to be frightened of her getting into the music business because I thought they would treat her like they treat me. I didn't want that.”

Shane Lunny

In 2004, O Connor welcomed her third child, a son named Shane Lunny, with singer Donal Lunny. While speaking to People Magazine in 2021, the singer called him “a real mommy's boy" while revealing that he wanted to follow her footsteps and become a musician.

“He's the one of them that keeps saying he wants to be a musician. He's a brilliant wordsmith. When he was 8, he was sent to a particular organization that assessed his intellect, and they said that in his use of vocabulary, he was the age 16. He's a master of English. So he wants to be a rapper in particular, which I'd say he'd be great at because he's a brilliant wordsmith.”

However, Shane died by suicide in January 2022 at the age of 17 after he went missing for a week. The singer announced the news via her Twitter handle and called him "The light of my life. The lamp of my soul."

Yeshua Bonadio

In 2006, Sinead O Connor welcomed her fourth and last child, a son named Yeshua, with her then-boyfriend Frank Bonadio. Not much is known about him except that he is also an "incredible musician." While speaking to People Magazine, the singer revealed that he “could do anything” professionally but was interested in going to college at the time.