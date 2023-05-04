Fact Check: Is the tree that grows eggs real? Vegan eggs theory debunked

A viral "eggplant tree" has been taking over the internet recently, with many internet users claiming that it produces vegan eggs that can be consumed. The recent hike in a vegan lifestyle has been witnessed by experts, but a tree that could produce real chicken poultry is unimaginable.

A number of videos on YouTube and TikTok claim that poultry can be harvested in certain ways to reproduce more of them, which is similar to real fruits on trees that people consume everyday. However, no such tree exists that can grow eggs, even though the false idea is all over social media platforms.

In real life, vegan poultry are just a mix of ingredients that are specifically designed to mimic the looks, taste, binding abilities of poultry eggs. Modern substitutes of vegan poultry make use of a lot of materials including soy milk, mung beans, and black salt.

The viral video showing a tree growing vegan eggs is not real

Although vegan eggs are not real, eggplant trees do exist. The produce from these plants are also edible. An ornamental eggplant can easily be taken for an original one, except for the slight distinction in color. The ornamental plants, which are also a real vegetable, look similar to real poultry with a white outer body.

They come in the same size as poultry and turn into a creamish yellow color once then ripen. An eggplant is edible, although it may not taste as good as one would think. This is concerned with the ornamental eggplants and not the claim that eggs can grow on tree leaves.

As it happens, the ornamental plants are not the same as the purple ones that one usually finds in grocery stores. The produce from these ornamental three-foot-tall trees are also known as 'White Beauty' and 'Albino' fruits because of these off-white color.

The claims about real eggs growing on trees stems from videos that are creatively edited to fool viewers. The viral clips show the steps for "unbelievable grafting" to creat "Egg Fruit" and is labeled as "vegan." However, none of these viral videos show the vegan poultry in the growing stages and only feature the end result that shows a fully-grown egg.

Moreover, poultry glued to real trees and plants consist of actual yolks which are edible. However, these are naturally obtained by chickens as opposed to the science-defying claim that they can grow on plants. Due to the realistic size and color of the ornamental eggplant, some social media users have come to believe that "vegan eggs" are real and that they can be grown on trees.

These videos and the methods showcased in the trending video can be highly convincing, but many social media users were quick to point out that there was no such thing as trees that grow the yolk-filled substance.

As such, several users discussed the video on Twitter and other social media platforms. Some said that this claim cannot be real, while a few others decided to challenge the creator to showcase the growing stages of the egg. Suffice to say, while several users expressed awe or commented on the strangeness of the phenomenon, majority of the internet remained convinced that such an occurence is impossible.

