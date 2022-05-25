Watch: Serena Williams features in hilarious new advertisement for vegan-based egg product 

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams was recently featured in a new advertisement for JUST Egg. In the commercial, the 23-time Grand Slam winner can be seen promoting the company's eggs, which are made from plants.

Williams can be seen in her kitchen surrounded by nutritionists, scientists, and trainers, ensuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion is "fuelled for superhuman performance."

Williams is a big fan of the company, having invested in it alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal. The American spoke about how JUST Egg helps her "perform better" and said her family can't tell the difference between the company's plant-based eggs and regular ones.

"I’ll let you in on a secret: I don’t actually have a scientist in my kitchen. It’s not that exciting in there. But I do have JUST Egg. I eat to live, so JUST Egg helps me feel and perform better. But it’s also delicious – I don’t think my family can even taste the difference between JUST Egg and chicken eggs," Williams said.

Williams added that she was "proud to partner" with the egg company because it is making a "real difference."

"I’m also all-in on the mission: how can we make healthy, sustainable options accessible to everyone? JUST Egg is making a real difference, and I’m proud to partner with them and be a shareholder in the company," she said.

Serena Williams promotes a number of lifestyle brands

Williams speaking at the 2022 Bitcoin Conference

Serena Williams is one of the most recognizable faces in the world given her unparalleled success on the tennis court. This makes her the ideal candidate to promote lifestyle and fitness brands.

Companies like Tonal, Gatorade and Just Egg are just a few of the brands that have the 23-time Grand Slam champion as their brand ambassador. Williams is an investor in many of them.

The American also has endorsement deals with popular companies like Aston Martin, Audemars Piguet, Pepsi, Delta Airlines and many more. Her on-court sponsor continues to be Nike after she switched from Puma in 2004.

Tonal @tonal It’s time to embrace your strength. Take a cue from @serenawilliams and own it. Show the ones who said you shouldn’t, that you can. How far will your strength take you? #StrengthMadeMe It’s time to embrace your strength. Take a cue from @serenawilliams and own it. Show the ones who said you shouldn’t, that you can. How far will your strength take you? #StrengthMadeMe https://t.co/I8DNkofZ1N

Williams owns her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million and is seemingly interested in buying Chelsea F.C. alongside F1's Lewis Hamilton and a consortium of investors.

