Fact Check: Was Toby Keith in the military? Patriotic affiliation with US Army explored as country star dies at 62 

Country music icon Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday, February 5, 2024. The news about his demise was confirmed by his family, who shared a post on social media and mentioned that he "passed peacefully" with his loved ones by his side. This comes after he announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He is known for Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), American Soldier, and other patriotic anthems, which resonated deeply with the audience. These tracks led many to wonder if he served in the military.

However, despite his unwavering support for the armed forces, it is worth noting that while the singer signed up for the United States Army, he did not join the military.

Toby Keith did not serve in the military but he admired service members

The artist paid tribute to the bravery of the Army through his songs and also spoke about the stories of the individuals behind the uniform, aiming to capture the hearts and minds of listeners with his music.

Born in Missouri and raised in a musical family, Toby Keith's father greatly inspired his son's patriotic fervor. He reportedly lost his right eye while serving in the army and the artist wrote the song Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue for his dad, as per CMT. He told the publication:

"So I thought about my dad, being the veteran he was and the flag-flying patriot he was. He served in the Army. He did lose his right eye. He did come home, and he never did gripe about it. So that’s the reason I wrote the song — for him"

Keith's commitment to honoring the sacrifices of service members was evident throughout his career. As per Better Together, when he was 19, he tried to join the United States Army and prepared to go to boot camp. However, he couldn't do so owing to health issues. Then, in 1994, after being part of the music industry for five years, the Department of Defense sent him a letter stating that he was not eligible and couldn't serve due to high blood pressure.

In several interviews, Toby Keith reflected on his admiration for service members and the impact they had on his songs. During his USO tours, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet troops and was moved by their stories as they mentioned that his music brought comfort and inspiration to them during challenging times.

Despite not serving in the military himself, Keith's dedication to supporting service members was unwavering. His music became a symbol of patriotism and unity, resonating with audiences across the nation.

In an interview with Baltimore Sun, Toby Keith spoke about the inspiration behind the song American Soldier and said:

"We get so desensitized seeing them on the news every night that we forget that under the helmets is a mind, under the camouflage is a heart. They put it all on the line for us, man. The song was a tribute, but it also said to my critics, 'Now get up and say something about this ignorant redneck now'."

Apart from Toby Keith's musical legacy, his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for veterans' causes further cemented his reputation as a champion for the community. He frequently performed at benefit concerts and supported organizations dedicated to assisting veterans and their families.