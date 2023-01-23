Fact Check: Was Vibranium found in Congo? Electrically charged rocks claim explored

A video of an electrically charged rock, Vibranium, found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has gone viral over the internet.

On Saturday, January 21, Twitter handle 'Africa Archives' shared a couple of videos where two men can be seen demonstrating a discovery via these rocks. The electric rocks can be seen sparking when touched against each other. Another video shows a small piece of the rock being used to light up a small bulb.

Africa Archives ™ @Africa_Archives Electrically charged stones discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Electrically charged stones discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. https://t.co/RB6N5U7Slq

As per reports, a gram of these charged rocks, which some claim to be Vibranium, can light a bulb for more than 72 hours, while a kilo of it can be used to power a two-bedroom house for two months.

Nairobi News reports that these electric rocks are supposedly created by fusing magnetite and quartz. The electrical properties are said to be derived from the combination of these two minerals.

No, Vibranium was not found in Congo

Daniel Mayakovski @DaniMayakovski @Africa_Archives It is coltan, a mineral that conducts electricity in an exceptional way and that is exploited in the Congo by multinationals such as Tesla, Samsung, Apple... with child slavery. @Africa_Archives It is coltan, a mineral that conducts electricity in an exceptional way and that is exploited in the Congo by multinationals such as Tesla, Samsung, Apple... with child slavery. https://t.co/oKxzzxXGDr

Contrary to popular opinion that these electrically charged stones, Vibranium, were discovered in the Congo, they weren't.

In fact, there is no such thing as Vibranium in real life, as per Wikipedia. The site states that Vibranium is a fictitious metal that is featured in Marvel Comics films, especially Black Panther.

It is shown as possessing several superhuman abilities, including the capacity to absorb and store energy, but is not real and exists only in reel life.

Although the main source of these stones producing electricity remains unknown, The Democratic Republic of Congo is famed for its mineral wealth, which includes coltan, cobalt, copper, gold, tin, etc.

Coltan and Cobalt, which are a surplus in Congo, cannot be electrically recharged. This is because Coltan is a metallic ore while cobalt is a chemical element, and they do not possess the ability to hold an electrical charge.

However, both these elements are used in making electronic gadgets and have properties that are necessary for conducting electricity.

the blacks @AsToldByZaria I noticed that the fear of exploiting Vibranium was very reminiscent of the Uranium found in the Congo. The Shinkolobwe mine contained the richest deposit of uranium anywhere on Earth. Scientist and politicians all agreed it was necessary for “high-quality” weapons. I noticed that the fear of exploiting Vibranium was very reminiscent of the Uranium found in the Congo. The Shinkolobwe mine contained the richest deposit of uranium anywhere on Earth. Scientist and politicians all agreed it was necessary for “high-quality” weapons. https://t.co/Fg49shXUKw

Electronic gadgets like smartphones and laptops rely on coltan for the creation of capacitors and transistors, which regulate the flow of energy, while cobalt is used in the manufacturing of batteries, magnets, and high-strength alloys.

After videos of these rocks went viral over the internet, researchers globally have been trying to figure out the possibility of using stones to produce electricity.

Nairobi News reports that Vibranium, which is not its real name, is found in Congo's Katanga region, and multiple studies have been conducted on the stones.

The ability of rocks to retain energy has led scientists to consider them as a possible source of renewable power. Researchers have also shown that certain frequencies of sound may cause electrical currents to flow through rocks.

After its potential discovery, the residents of Congo are hopeful that these new stones might pave the way to reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels by being a new energy source.

As of writing, the main components or the name of the electrically charged rocks in question remain unknown.

Poll : 0 votes