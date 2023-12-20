"Faking working at a company she’s invested in": Meghan Markle trolled for acting as intern in Instagram ad for coffee brand

Meghan Markle is again being trolled on social media, this time for starring as an intern in an Instagram ad for Clevr Blends, a coffee company she has reportedly invested in. On December 20, 2023, Clevr Blends uploaded a reel on Instagram, where co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza thanked the followers for a productive year.

Throughout the video, Meghan Markle can be seen in the background, stacking boxes, working on a computer, and at one point, even handing Mendoza a cup from the fridge. The video ends with a light-hearted moment as Markle misses a fist bump with a fellow employee, making everyone in the video laugh.

While the comments section of the Instagram post saw plenty of supportive responses, users of X (formerly Twitter) were not amused by this ad, stating that this was "NOT royal behavior!"

Netizens troll Meghan Markle for her Instagram ad

As the video made its way to X, social media users had a field day trolling Markle for her appearance in the Instagram ad. Many also called her out, saying that her featuring in the video "show her lack of integrity and dignity."

"In support of a passionate female entrepreneur": Meghan Markle on her decision to invest in Clevr Blends

Meghan Markle has been an investor in Clevr Blends since 2020. In a statement to the Fortune in 2019, she noted:

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness."

According to the Daily Mail, Hannah Mendoza, CEO of Clevr Blends, confirmed Markle's investment, stating:

"'Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead."

According to the company's LinkedIn page, Clevr Blends is the first instant oat milk wellness latte brand founded in January 2019 by Hannah Mendoza and Roger Coppola. They use functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs in their lattes to promote "steady, long-term energy without the crash".

Clevr Blends is located in Santa Barbara, California, near Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Markle, who has been fairly quiet about her investment in the company, shared a five-star review of the brand in November 2023, saying:

"One of my favorite ways to start and end each day."

According to the Daily Mail, she also sent a basket of Clevr Blends products to her neighbor Oprah Winfrey, who promoted the products online and added the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kits to her prestigious "Favorite Things 2021" list.

According to the Daily Mail, this was the first big investment made by Meghan Markle since leaving the royal family in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex renounced their senior royal roles on January 8, 2020, to pursue a private life and gain "financial independence" from the royal family.