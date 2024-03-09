"False information": Emmanuel Macron breaks silence on rumors wife Brigette was born a man

France's president Emmanuel Macron, during a recent interview on March 8 reported by French Media, called claims about his wife, Brigette Macron, being transgender, "false" and "fabricated scenarios."

"The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios, with people eventually believing them and disturbing you, even in your intimacy."

The president was present at the interview after inscribing the guaranteed right to abortion into the French constitution.

As per BBC, rumors claimed that Brigette Macron was born man who was named Jean-Michel Trongeux. News about Brigette Macron's alleged gender change made the rounds online until a lawyer for Mrs. Macron confirmed to AFP news that she will be taking action.

"She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress."

More about rumors revolving around Emmanuel Macron's wife

As per French Media, the rumors about Brigette Macron's alleged gender change originated from an article written by a woman named Natacha Rey in a far-right journal. As per the Liberation newspaper, the allegations gained momentum after a viral YouTube video addressed it in a four-hour-long YouTube video in December 2021.

As per the Daily Mail, the YouTuber was recognized as Amandine Roy, a clairvoyant. While defending their claims, both the women claimed that they were 'intimidated' by authorities and Paris establishment members who were trying to bury a state-secret, as per Evoke.

While claiming that Brigette Macron was born male with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, (which is the actual name of Brigette's brother), the YouTuber also claimed that Mrs. Macron's first husband never existed and that she isn't the biological mother of the three children. The popular YouTube video was deleted from the app.

As per Politico, the judicial court in Lisieux convicted both the journalist and the YouTuber of spreading lies about the first lady. The court fined both $2,000 each after Mrs. Macron and her brother decided to sue the pair for libel.

Addressing the rumors in the recent interview, Macron said:

"We must use the law, justice."

Brigitte Macron's daughter, Tiphaine Auziere, 40, while speaking to Paris Match magazine said:

"I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man.

The transphobic claims about the first lady gained momentum when they were picked up by the far-right in 2022 while Emmanuel Macron was campaigning for re-election. Groups such as Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes) and other anti-vaxxers used the transphobic claims to attack Emmanuel Macron.