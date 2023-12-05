“Fan on their way to the Apple Store”: Anya Taylor-Joy trying to take a selfie on a fan’s Android sparks hilarious reaction online

Anya Taylor-Joy struggled to operate an Android mobile phone after a fan asked her to take a selfie with her on the first day of the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) on November 30.

A fan handed the Queen's Gambit star an Android phone to take a selfie with as she was taking selfies with her fans at the event. However, the actor accidentally touched the power button rather than the volume button. She then apologized to the fan before taking the selfie with an iPhone.

Expand Tweet

A user jokes about the incident (Image via @iamDominicHorne on X)

Another fan captured this incident, and the video made its way to Pop Crave's X account, where fans took to Twitter to comment on the interaction.

"This was heartbreaking to watch," say netizens about the interaction between Anya Taylor-Joy and the fan

Anya's interaction with the fans sparked hilarious reactions, with many fans pointing out that the actor was patient with the Android phone. Others also pointed out that Anya Taylor-Joy would be the perfect new Apple ambassador. While many picked sides and pointed out that those carrying Android phones matter,.

A fan finds the incident "heartbreaking" (image via @Degen_Alfie on X)

While other users show respect to Anya Taylor-Joy (image via @ariblaze on X),

Another user jokes about "Android lives matter" (image via @DeKINGKUDOS on X)

Find Anya Taylor-Joy to have patience (image via @EverythingToSex on X)

A user finds it hilarious (image via @mllenela on X)

A netizen jokes about watching the video on his Android phone (Image via @DeKINGKUDOS on X)

A fan points out the iPhone - Android debate (image via @jpaulpunzalan on X)

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Comic-Con experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with actor Chris Hemsworth to promote their new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The actor best known for The Queen's Gambit and The Super Mario Bros. flaunted a sheer skirt and a marching crop top. She styled the look with her blonde hair, jewelry, and a dramatic smokey eye.

Expand Tweet

Furiosa is the fifth entry in director George Miller's Mad Max franchise. The movie's trailer was presented at CCXP, and both actors joined the stage to discuss the upcoming film. While talking about his character in the movie, Chris Hemsworth said:

"He's a complicated individual. He's a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland, which is the world the "Mad Max" saga takes place in. He's a product of his environment. He has been birthed into a spae where it's kill or be killed."

"He's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him and it's a very manipulative charisma."

Furiosa is set to make its way to theaters on May 24, 2024.