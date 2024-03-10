Fans appreciate Real Madrid x Adidas Y-3 collaboration: “The Aura is on another level”

Adidas Y-3 and Real Madrid's collaborative efforts have resulted in a travel collection that blends athletic apparel with avant-garde designs. The Y-3 partnership posted the campaign's visuals featuring Zinedine Zidane and Jude Bellingham wearing some of the campaign's clothing items on their Instagram page. Real Madrid fans and other netizens flooded the comments with supportive words.

The campaign also stars Naomi Feller, David Alaba, and Misa Rodriguez.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto's partnership (Y-3) fosters elevated designs to project a dynamic vision of fashion, and their latest collaboration with Real Madrid enunciates this goal.

It seems that fans share the sentiment, as one of them commented under the campaign's visuals saying:

"The Aura is on another level."

Fans react positively to Y-3 x Real Madrid collaboration visuals (Image via Instagram/ Adidas y-3)

More details on the Real Madrid x Adidas Y-3 collaboration

The collaboration blends Yohji Yamamoto and the Adidas brand's flair for the unusual and the Spanish Football club elements to present a unique take on athletic apparel.

The collaboration pieces include a coach jacket, faux leather jacket, shorts, polos, and track pants. Most pieces are dressed in black, an ode to Yohji Yamamoto's flair for neutral colors.

The collection also features brand logos like the designer's signature and the Real Madrid crest on strategic parts of the clothing items.

Netizens reacted to the campaign's visuals on Instagram with some calling:

The collaboration represents Yohji Yamamoto of Y-3's drive to create sleek and well-tailored athletic wear. It continues the relationship between the brand as Y-3 recently celebrated the 122nd anniversary of Real Madrid with a special kit.

The collection was released worldwide on March 8 and is available at Adidas and Real Madrid in-stores and their respective websites.