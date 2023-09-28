Fans comparing Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE1 signature shoe with Yeezy: "Kinda look like Yeezy Quantum’s plus Yeezy 700’s"

The launch news of Adidas AE1 surfaced on the internet in June 2023 with no definite official details regarding the model. However, the official look of the shoes was recently shared by the brand along with additional information. The design is quite similar to the mock-up images shared in June, with the exception of the color palate being different from the mockups.

Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE1 signature shoe comes in three different color palettes. Basketball fans and sneakerheads were excited about the new release and expected something refreshing and innovative from the brand. While the design concept and color combination are unique, fans criticized the shoes after the release of their official images, claiming that they look similar to the Yeezy shoes.

Netizens took to Instagram to respond to the publication Sneaker News' account and gave their opinions on the shoes, with one fan even saying:

The new Adidas AE1 is designed with a futuristic look and meticulous precision, built to provide speed and agility. The upper part of the shoe is made of a flexible knit material and features a unique split tongue design. The AE1 also introduces a parametric, precision-melded TPU overlay that helps contain Edward's multi-directional movements while providing ventilated breathability.

The BOOST cushioning system and increased airflow both contribute to the shoe's wearer-friendly nature. The direction of herringbone blades provides the shoe superior grip on the court. The sock-like liner extends as an integral component of the sneaker design, both inside and out.

The hues teased for the AE 1's release include white and black, salmon orange, and orange and black.

Compared to other basketball shoes from Adidas, this model is quite innovative and the overall features are also quite unique and efficient. However, there is still one thing that is currently backfiring the official look of the shoe. After observing the online fan comments on various social media platforms, it seems like they are criticizing the shoe by comparing it with Yeezy.

Netizens are directly claiming that Adidas is still using Yeezy and AE1 has complete Yeezy influence on it. Fans are stating that the new sneaker model is a combination of the Yeezy 700V2s and Predator turfs. According to them, while Adidas broke off all connection with Kanye, he is still all over the brand.

Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE1 signature shoe will be available for purchase in December 2023 for $120. However, the brand is yet to disclose the official release date or time for the shoes.