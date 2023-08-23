Fans complain about the high price tag of Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”: “Their prices are dumb”

The sneaker world is abuzz with the latest announcement of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”, expected to launch in 2024. Continuing the “Reimagined” trend, this particular release is creating a stir among enthusiasts and collectors alike. The design is rumored to pay homage to the 1989 OG model, with a vintage look.

The Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined is set to stand out with a Black/Cement Grey-Summit White-Fire Red color makeup. In addition to this, the traditional nubuck upper will be replaced with a premium leather construction. This detail aligns with the overall aesthetic of the “Reimagined” series.

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” is expected to be released on February 17, 2024, at a retail price of $215. Despite the excitement surrounding the launch, it is this price tag that seems to have left some fans unimpressed.

Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”: A blend of tradition and innovation

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” captures the essence of the Jordan brand's legacy while introducing a fresh twist. The new premium leather construction is indicative of the ongoing changes within the brand's design philosophy. The “Reimagined” name, previously associated with vintage-inspired touches, now represents a broader design spectrum.

By integrating premium materials and innovative design elements, the brand ensures that the Air Jordan 4 remains a relevant and sought-after sneaker.

However, the price tag of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” has not gone unnoticed. The $215 retail price has left some fans disgruntled, who are now expressing their discontent online. Some, however, seem interested in getting themselves a pair of the new shoes.

The future of the “Reimagined” Series

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” sets a precedent for what might come next in the “Reimagined” series. By redefining classic designs and experimenting with new materials, Jordan Brand is committed to innovation while honoring tradition.

Unarguably, the brand has kept its blend of vintage and modern elements intact.

As the release date is nearing, this argument over the price of the “Bred Reimagined” may increase depending on consumer expectations. Hopefully, the success of this release won't affect the much-anticipated launch.