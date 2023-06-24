Fans criticize the Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers: "Looks Moldy"

The official release date of the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers has been announced, sparking much discussion in the sneaker community. However, not everyone seems to be excited about it, as according to fans, the pairs look kind of "moldy."

On December 2, the new Olive Air Jordan 4 Craft will arrive in the market with a price tag of $210. The demand for Air Jordan models among Nike sneakers has always been higher compared to others. The same goes for the Air Jordan 4 Craft.

After getting official information regarding the new launch, the internet is now overflowing with mixed reactions. While some seem pleased with the new launch, most are critical of it.

Fans criticize the Nike AJ 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers (Image via @zsneakerheasz/Instagram)

Fans dislike the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers

The "Photon Dust" version of the Air Jordan 4 Craft was unveiled in February by the Jordan Brand. With a variety of high-end materials and military colors, the "Medium Olive" makeover now leans on the luxury concept.

The pair starts with a combination of green hues that cover the suede, leather, and textile bases of the top, giving it an almost Travis Scott AJ4-like feel. In contrast, black is present in numerous places, such as the wings, lining, heel tab, and a sizeable piece of the sole unit. The "Pale Vanilla" Jumpman emblems can be seen on the shoe's tongue and heel, and the midsole is covered in white to finish this initial appearance.

Due to the iconic design and the use of premium materials, Air Jordan 4 Craft sneakers have gained huge popularity in the sneaker community. It features high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a luxurious and refined esthetic.

Plus, previous releases of the sneaker model have been quite a success. Sneakerheads love this model and their expectations are high when it comes to the new releases. Therefore, the fans expected something new and extraordinary from the new release.

However, looking at the reactions to the Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers, it seems like this time Nike has disappointed sneakerheads. According to many, the brand could have done a much better job with the upcoming model, but they have ruined it. The color palate, in particular, seems to have disappointed fans.

Netizens criticizing AJ 4 Craft (Image via Instagram)

Even though most of the fans are not quite appreciating the Nike AJ 4 Craft "Olive" sneakers, there are few who will be copping the launch. They can purchase the pair on December 2 via the Nike store and the SNKRS app.

