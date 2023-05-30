Fans struggle to choose between 2 versions of Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive

Nike Air Jordan sneakers spell high anticipation and a lot of options on the new launches. Some of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive. zSneakerHeadz released a mockup image of the pair via Instagram on March 16, 2023. Needless to say, fans were excited about the upcoming AJ 4 and loved the color blocking.

However, when the images were released fans knew that the images weren't the official ones and knew that the actual colorway might differ from the mock-up. At the same time, they also wanted to mock up the colorway to be the official one.

The same Instagram account also released the official images of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive on May 29, 2023. The colorway was quite different from the first image. The official release date for the pair is December 2, 2023, and will retail for $210.

However, the colorway isn't as appealing to most sneakerheads. While some want the initial colorway of the sneaker pair, others liked the new color blocking and some also liked both designs.

Confused netizens about two different colorways of AJ 4 SE Craft (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Interesting fan reactions to official images of Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Olive" is expected to be much different than originally expected. Which do you prefer - the new style on TOP or the older version on BOTTOM?



The initial image of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive has black tech strap with white support wings. However, the new official AJ 4 SE Craft Olive has a completely matte black tech strap and support wings. This is the main color difference between the initial and new images of the pair.

Along with that, the mesh netting is also different from the initial photo. The mock-up pair had black mesh netting, while the new official version has simple mesh netting in olive.

Another main change in the official model is the upper part of the pair is not canvas material. The canvas upper is one of the main attractions of Air Jordan 4 sneakers, and fans are quite disappointed about the same for the new pair.

The canvas upper gives the AJ 4 a unique and stylish look. It provides a textured look and feel to the upper of the shoe. Canvas is a breathable material that allows air to circulate around the foot. This can help keep the foot cool and dry during physical activity.

The Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive does not have a canvas upper. Altogether, the new official pair of the shoe is much different from the initial image of the pair. Sneakerheads are quite confused about how to feel about the difference.

A few fans are copping with the pair and a few like both colorways. However, most people think that the mock-up version was much better.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

It is quite evident that the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft Olive is currently receiving mixed feedback from the fans. The actual demand for the pair will be revealed on December 2, 2023, when the shoe is released at $210.

