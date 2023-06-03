Sneakerheads liken the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “Sail” with Off White x Air Jordan 4: “For the ppl that can’t afford the off whites”

Jordan Brand, the cornerstone of the Swoosh, is maintaining its Air Jordan release schedule for 2023 and 2024, and the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" colorway is a recent addition. As part of the brand's Spring 2024 launch schedule, the shoe will be covered in a Sail/Metallic Gold-Black palette.

The early mockups of the stated colorway recently surfaced online. When they saw the images, sneaker enthusiasts immediately noticed and compared the shoes to the 2020 Off-White x Air Jordan 4 shoe. One of them even said that it was those "who can't afford the off whites 4s."

One internet user made a hilarious remark comparing the two sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksonfire)

The retail price of the women's-only Air Jordan 4 "Sail" shoes is probably $200. Although the precise release date has not yet been determined, speculations suggest that it will occur somewhere in the spring of 2024. The year will be Air Jordan 4's 35th year. The sneakers will be made available through the Nike SNKRS app and affiliated vendors.

Internet users compared the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 shoes to the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" shoe design

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 sneakers made their debut on July 25, 2020. Although these collaborative shoes had a $200 suggested retail price when they were first released, they rapidly sold out. Since then, sneakerheads have been requesting these shoes. Thanks to their popularity and scarcity, they are fetching greater prices in the retail marketplaces.

Due to this, sneakerheads were quick to notice similarities between the new sneakers and the previous Off-White x Air Jordan shoe. When they saw the prototype photographs of the Air Jordan 4 "Sail" hue online, they couldn't help but compare them through comments on social media.

Take a look at the other reactions from the sneakerheads (Image via Instagram/@kicksonfire)

Internet users expressed their eagerness to purchase the "Sail" version of the AJ4, especially those who missed out on the Off-White collaboration pairs. While many commented that the “Sail” colorway gives “Off-White Vibes,” others wondered whether these will be offered only in women’s sizing options. Some even said that the shoes were very clean and others called the shoes a "must-cop" pair.

Here are a few more comments from the sneaker fans (Image via Instagram/@kicksonfire)

Contrary to the excited fans, some said that the “Sail” variant was not as promising as the previous Off-white shoes.

More about the new Air Jordan 4 “Sail” shoes

By fostering an acquaintance with the basketball world, Michael Jordan and Nike's jointly owned label have managed to create an impact in the footwear world. The two began working together in 1984, and in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 became their first signature shoe.

According to the official website, Michael Jordan has connections to both basketball and fashion:

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Since then, the signature line has developed and gained more popularity. The following is how the official website presents the Air Jordan 4 shoe model:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, trascending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ @SneakerVisionz



These Looking Exactly Like The Off White's 🫣 Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Sail" Releasing Spring 2024These Looking Exactly Like The Off White's 🫣 Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Sail" Releasing Spring 2024 🍦These Looking Exactly Like The Off White's 🫣 https://t.co/XYy26inGKc

The anticipated "Sail/Metallic Gold/Black" Air Jordan 4 "Sail" sneakers will release in the spring of 2024. The footwear model hasn't yet had official pictures released. However, some popular Jordan Brand insiders, like @zSneakerHeadz and @sneakerfiles, shared a few mockup images of the planned colorway.

The Metallic Gold highlights contrast with the sail-colored base of the sneaker. The toe boxes, mid-panels, and heel counters are all covered in a sail hue with a homogenous color scheme on the top as well.

Metallic gold embellishments can be seen on the TPU panels and midsoles. The Jumpman insignia is given black accents on the tongue marking and the heel counter.

The AJ 4 “Sail” shoes will be available next summer. Fans can sign up on Nike's website on the SNKRS app to stay in the loop about the official launch date of the iconic basketball sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes