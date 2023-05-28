Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Light Iron Ore” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In the long record of the Jordan Brand, one of the most well-known ancillary models is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which recently underwent a major revamp in 2023.

The upgraded Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 silhouette has been reimagined in "Light Iron Ore" ensemble that is getting ready to rule the footwear industry later this year. The complete shoe will be covered in a Light Iron Ore/Neutral Grey-Black-Coconut Milk palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Light Iron Ore" is expected to make an appearance at select retailers and online at sometime in the autumn of 2023, based on rumors.

Nike has not yet provided any official release information. The suggested retail price is $150 USD. Keep checking back for more information on this shoe and other upcoming Jordan Brand releases.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Light Iron Ore”: A fresh monochromatic makeover for the sneaker

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the finest modern renditions of the legendary Air Jordan 1 silhouette that fuses traditional flair with contemporary comfort and innovation is the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2.

The sneaker, which debuted in 2022, boasts a Zoom Air element in the heel for adaptable padding, a Formula 23 midsole for featherweight support, as well as a cut-out Swoosh branding for a distressed appearance.

The sneaker also has a cushioned ankle for a secure fit and a mesh tongue and collar for ventilation. On the website of the Jordan Brand, the storied AJ1 shoe's legacy is described as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The "Light Iron Ore" variant of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 serves as one of the future colorways and will likely be released as part of Jordan Brand's fall collection.

The sneaker consists of a monochromatic design in shades of white, grey and black, with the distinction focusing on different aspects. Black nubuck serves as the shoe's foundation, and a light grey suede called "Light Iron Ore" is used for the toppings. White mesh is used for the collar as well as cut-out Swooshes, which contrast sharply with the remainder of the top.

The sneaker's off-white stitched midsole gives it a retro feel, and the grey rubber outer sole unit offers sturdiness and stability.

A flexible and fashionable trainer that goes well with any ensemble is the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Light Iron Ore". Owing to its Zoom Air plus Formula 23 technological advances, the sneaker also provides both support and agility.

Keep a look out for the fresh AJ 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Light Iron ore" edition, which will be released in the upcoming weeks of this year. To get updates on the footwear, one may either sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app.

