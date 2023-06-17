Fans dismiss the Fat Joe x Nike Air Force 1 "Terror Squad" sneakers: "18 years too late"

On August 19, 2023, the iconic Nike Air Force 1 x Terror Squad sneakers will see a public release. DJ and streetball celebrity Bobbito Garcia featured Fat Joe in 2007 on his ESPN series It's the Shoes, which highlighted prominent personalities' shoe collections.

One of the guests on the show was Fat Joe, who displayed a variety of rare Jordans and Nike sneakers including a collection of Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Lows that were only intended for his close friends and family. Now, almost two decades later, those AF1s will be made available to the general public.

Back in 2007, the hype about this sneaker model was high and fans assumed that the sneakers will see a public release after a few months. However, this didn't happen.

On hearing the news about the upcoming launch fans were not very excited about the same.

Netizens criticize Nike for releasing Fat Joe x Nike Air Force 1 "Terror Squad" sneakers in 2023

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 is not precisely an original concept. Over two decades ago, the Swoosh created a number of friends and family exclusives for Fat Joe and his crew. However, the first public launch of such a pair will take place in 2023. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, the shoes will feature white and black leather placed over the under and overlays, respectively. The pair is also made with a vivid neutral thread and "TS" is embroidered into the shoe's underside, complementing the cursive "JC" (possibly a nod to Joey Crack) sewn onto the heel tab.

The new drop is mainly a nod to It’s the Shoes and its guest Fat Joe. However, netizens are not over the moon about the launch and believe that the shoes are arriving "15-20 years too late." Several netizens took to the comments section of @nicekicks' post about the upcoming launch to express their views about the same.

Although not many fans are hyped about the upcoming Fat Joe x Nike Air Force 1 "Terror Squad" sneakers launch, several otheres are excited about the same. Fans will be able to get their hands on the pair when they release on August 19.

