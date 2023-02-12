Fans surprised as GOT7 JAY B’s enlistment is revealed in a donation article

Ahgases, GOT7 fandom, was surprised after discovering that the leader JAY B enlisted in the military nearly a week ago. They learned this after reading a news report of his 60 million won donation to a children’s foundation on February 10, 2023.
South Korean news outlet Newsen reported on the GOT7 leader donating to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation to support kids in need. The donation is especially to help kids from Turkey and Syria who have recently suffered devastating losses due to earthquakes.
Agencies usually make an announcement when a K-pop idol enlists. However, GOT7’s JAY B had an extremely quiet enlistment, unlike other idols. Fans’ reactions were all over the place, as they were both surprised to discover that he had already begun his duties but were also happy that they had to wait one week less for his expected discharge.
“Jaebeom” trends on Twitter as GOT7 fans react to finding out about JAY B’s enlistment
K-pop group GOT7 is recognized for doing things differently as compared to their counterparts in the industry.
When the artist announced his solo album Seasonal Hiatus on January 11, 2023, fans believed that this was JAY B’s hint at taking a “hiatus” for his enlistment. While fans waited for an official statement, they were surprised to discover that the GOT7 leader had already begun his military service.
A local report on February 10 informed about the idol’s donation to a children’s organization and mentioned that he has been serving as a public service officer. The news naturally took the Ahgase fandom by surprise, as they neither received an official notice from the agency nor any pictures of the idol in a buzzcut (a trend featuring K-pop idols posting pictures after shaving for military service).
The emotions varied across the fandom. While some were emotional to learn that the GOT7 leader had already enlisted, others were happy that this would reduce the number of days they had to wait for the idol’s discharge.
Moreover, the news about JAY B’s alleged breakup with the popular VFX artist PURE.D was also reported the same day by a South Korean outlet. Receiving these two pieces of news on the same day left the Ahgase fandom shocked.
Take a look at how fans reacted to JAY B’s enlistment:
Meanwhile, JAY B’s agency released the tracklist for his special album Seasonal Hiatus a few days ago on February 9. It consists of three songs, One Moment, Whiskey, and Wonder. The leader has composed and written all the tracks.
Seasonal Hiatus’ physical package contains a diary, a note, a desk calendar, and a mini calendar, apart from the usual CD, photobook, poster, and stickers.
Seasonal Hiatus will be released on February 15, 2023, and fans can't wait to see what the artist has in store for them.