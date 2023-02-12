Fans surprised as GOT7 JAY B’s enlistment is revealed in a donation article

Ahgases, GOT7 fandom, was surprised after discovering that the leader JAY B enlisted in the military nearly a week ago. They learned this after reading a news report of his 60 million won donation to a children’s foundation on February 10, 2023.

South Korean news outlet Newsen reported on the GOT7 leader donating to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation to support kids in need. The donation is especially to help kids from Turkey and Syria who have recently suffered devastating losses due to earthquakes.

Agencies usually make an announcement when a K-pop idol enlists. However, GOT7’s JAY B had an extremely quiet enlistment, unlike other idols. Fans’ reactions were all over the place, as they were both surprised to discover that he had already begun his duties but were also happy that they had to wait one week less for his expected discharge.

“Jaebeom” trends on Twitter as GOT7 fans react to finding out about JAY B’s enlistment

K-pop group GOT7 is recognized for doing things differently as compared to their counterparts in the industry.

When the artist announced his solo album Seasonal Hiatus on January 11, 2023, fans believed that this was JAY B’s hint at taking a “hiatus” for his enlistment. While fans waited for an official statement, they were surprised to discover that the GOT7 leader had already begun his military service.

A local report on February 10 informed about the idol’s donation to a children’s organization and mentioned that he has been serving as a public service officer. The news naturally took the Ahgase fandom by surprise, as they neither received an official notice from the agency nor any pictures of the idol in a buzzcut (a trend featuring K-pop idols posting pictures after shaving for military service).

Ka-Yee @7sBirdie



JayB really took “enlisting quietly” to another level



#JAYB #제이비 @jaybnow_hr #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7 So we get to know about him enlisting 8 days later. If it weren’t for the donation we wouldn’t have known for even longerJayB really took “enlisting quietly” to another level So we get to know about him enlisting 8 days later. If it weren’t for the donation we wouldn’t have known for even longer 😭😭😭JayB really took “enlisting quietly” to another level😭😭😭#JAYB #제이비 @jaybnow_hr #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7 https://t.co/UcckM7gRcO

The emotions varied across the fandom. While some were emotional to learn that the GOT7 leader had already enlisted, others were happy that this would reduce the number of days they had to wait for the idol’s discharge.

Moreover, the news about JAY B’s alleged breakup with the popular VFX artist PURE.D was also reported the same day by a South Korean outlet. Receiving these two pieces of news on the same day left the Ahgase fandom shocked.

Take a look at how fans reacted to JAY B’s enlistment:

Ayvs is seeing JINYOUNG 🫡🫡 @ivnotchaaaar Birds be like

“I miss JayB”



JayB be like: here’s your seasonal hiatus tracklist



News be like:

Donation, Enlistment, Break up



Birds right now: Birds be like“I miss JayB” JayB be like: here’s your seasonal hiatus tracklistNews be like:Donation, Enlistment, Break upBirds right now: https://t.co/VYqAtFWqqM

mich @jyverse2 jaebeom’s last public appearance before enlisting being at jinyoung’s fancon is one of the most jaebeom things he has ever done. jaebeom’s last public appearance before enlisting being at jinyoung’s fancon is one of the most jaebeom things he has ever done. https://t.co/p3qMtlLGcf

Ashley 🌸 seeing CIX in March! @Brownsugadoll2 🏾 The news got me sitting here thinking “Is this why he named his next album “Seasonal Hiatus” !!!!???? Like it makes sense to me.

Awaiting his safe return and all others as well. The fact I just found out JayB has enlisted…I’m sick to my mf stomach bro…🏾 The news got me sitting here thinking “Is this why he named his next album “Seasonal Hiatus” !!!!???? Like it makes sense to me.Awaiting his safe return and all others as well. The fact I just found out JayB has enlisted…I’m sick to my mf stomach bro…💔🙏🏾 The news got me sitting here thinking “Is this why he named his next album “Seasonal Hiatus” !!!!???? Like it makes sense to me. 😭 Awaiting his safe return and all others as well. https://t.co/gAMAc3uxNr

emma ◟̽◞̽ ‎✪ ⁷₇ @snowflyjoe I can’t believe this is the last tiktok Jaebeom has on his account I can’t believe this is the last tiktok Jaebeom has on his account 💀 https://t.co/pNzy5gdIrz

제스,࿊ @virtudef beomies getting new music only to remember that jaebeom enlisted without saying a word to us beomies getting new music only to remember that jaebeom enlisted without saying a word to us https://t.co/3WAl8xDntP

¨Fati ☯︎ @MyBBeommie Some people here is so funny and weird



Beomies: jaebeom i miss you, where are you, need to talk you, you can't do that to us, show you're face etc



Birds: Wait Jaebeom enlisted? and ss other people post being emotional in their own account



meanwhile me:

Some people here is so funny and weird Beomies: jaebeom i miss you, where are you, need to talk you, you can't do that to us, show you're face etcBirds: Wait Jaebeom enlisted? and ss other people post being emotional in their own accountmeanwhile me:https://t.co/UrCsmxCzsT

lilly | ia✵ @withgotseven_ - jaebeom already enlisted

- jaebeom broken up with his gf

- jaebeom donated 60 million won

- jaebeom's new music today



what did i miss? yes tell me what did i miss? - jaebeom already enlisted- jaebeom broken up with his gf- jaebeom donated 60 million won - jaebeom's new music todaywhat did i miss? yes tell me what did i miss?

chch🍒 @yonamsaeng tl: “Jaebeom donated 60M but he enlisted on 2/2 and also broke up with his gf”



me na kakabukas lang ng twitter: tl: “Jaebeom donated 60M but he enlisted on 2/2 and also broke up with his gf”me na kakabukas lang ng twitter: https://t.co/e6o8eV6Uhk

h @poeticzustice just found out jaebeom enlisted LAST WEEK just found out jaebeom enlisted LAST WEEK https://t.co/RVdeesgd54

iyang♡ @iyangasdf



Be happy and serve well, Beomjae-ssi. we will always wait for you. we’ll keep cheering for you from afar. @jaybnow_hr Jaebeom enlisted quietly — no media coverage, no grand goodbyes and send off parties. He quietly went and served for his country.Be happy and serve well, Beomjae-ssi. we will always wait for you. we’ll keep cheering for you from afar. Jaebeom enlisted quietly — no media coverage, no grand goodbyes and send off parties. He quietly went and served for his country.Be happy and serve well, Beomjae-ssi. we will always wait for you. we’ll keep cheering for you from afar. 💙 @jaybnow_hr https://t.co/IdUhGELolo

Meanwhile, JAY B’s agency released the tracklist for his special album Seasonal Hiatus a few days ago on February 9. It consists of three songs, One Moment, Whiskey, and Wonder. The leader has composed and written all the tracks.

Seasonal Hiatus’ physical package contains a diary, a note, a desk calendar, and a mini calendar, apart from the usual CD, photobook, poster, and stickers.

Seasonal Hiatus will be released on February 15, 2023, and fans can't wait to see what the artist has in store for them.

