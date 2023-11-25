Fans unhappy with BTS Jungkook's new collab with artist Justin Timberlake due to the latter's alleged stance on the Israel-Palestine crisis

BigHit Music (now HYBE) announced another remix of Jungkook's 3D on November 24, 2023. The new remix, featuring American artist Justin Timberlake was released on the same day. Several of Jungkook's songs have been reissued as remixes with new artists, which is not surprising, given how widely recognized he is. However, the latest collaboration invited a heated discussion online due to Justin Timberlake's alleged position on the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

An X user, @witatoekino, wrote, "Justin Timberlake support [sic] Israel. So I won't support him even though I love JK so much. I support JK through other songs/remix."

Expand Tweet

Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, which includes the tracks he has been dropping throughout the summer, was released earlier this month on November 3. These include his pre-release English single 3D, which is his joint venture with Jack Harlow.

Fans displeased with Justin Timberlake's partnership with BTS Jungkook

Expand Tweet

In the pop world, Justin Timberlake is a household name courtesy of his early 2000s popularity. Prior to the latest revelation regarding Timberlake, the partnership between him and the BTS idol would have been one of the most coveted collaborations in the music industry. However, his stance on the political crisis has soured a lot of people.

But there are several fans who aren't thrilled with the partnership, and it has to do with Timberlake's position on the continuing conflict in Palestine. While pro-Palestinian demonstrators have harshly criticized US President Joe Biden and other public officials for their nation's financial support of and commitment to Israel, several Hollywood celebrities signed a letter thanking the US President.

Netizens noticed that Justin Timberlake was one of those celebrities who had signed the letter. An X user, @The8BitIdiot, posted screenshots that show the Cry Me A River singer's name and tweeted, "This is a group of Hollywood stars and executives that have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, thanking him for his continued support of a nation in the midst of committing genocide."

Expand Tweet

Several BTS ARMYs and other netizens have condemned the letter for its indifference to the lives of Palestinians who have been victimized in what some have considered breaches of their fundamental human rights.

Timberlake is also being called out for the recent controversy surrounding Britney Spears and him. In light of his alleged mistreatment towards Spears, which was revealed in 2023, netizens have expressed their disapproval.

Regarding Justin Timberlake's role in Jungkook's 3D remix, fans voiced their concerns and urged HYBE Labels to avoid such collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Amidst ongoing controversies, the BTS ARMY have nonetheless expressed their admiration and support for the seven members and all their new releases. A new 3D old-school remix by Jungkook and Timberlake was released on November 24, 2023, at 2 pm KST.

In other developments, HYBE announced on November 22, 2023, that all the remaining four members of BTS have started their enlistment process, which took the whole fandom aback. Later that day, Jungkook uploaded a heartfelt letter on Weverse that made the BTS ARMY extremely emotional.

Jungkook wrote in his letter confirming that he would be enlisting in the South Korean military in December 2023. However, he didn't disclose the final date. Furthermore, the Still With You singer-songwriter asked his fans' patience for him to return in 2025 after completing his mandatory 18 months of service in the military.