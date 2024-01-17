“Father is back”: HYBE announces BTS Jimin’s ‘FACE’ Listening Party on Stationhead, sending fans into an online frenzy

On January 17, 2024, HYBE announced a Listening Party for BTS member Park Jimin's debut solo album FACE. The first session was held on Stationhead on January 17 at 10 pm ET (January 18, 12 pm KST) while the second session is scheduled for January 18, 11 pm ET (January 19, 1 pm KST). It is important to note that the singer's debut solo album FACE was released on March 24, 2023.

As a result, the BTS fandom was ecstatic over the latest announcement, especially on the day Jimin graduated from his military training. For the uninitiated, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is currently serving in the military for a mandatory period of 18 months and enlisted on December 12, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Jimin of BTS, a South Korean singer, released FACE as her first studio album. It was produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan and was released on March 24, 2023, via BigHit Music (now HYBE). The record is mostly pop, urban hip-hop, and R&B. The CD, which includes one orchestral and five co-written songs by Jimin, was greatly influenced by the profound impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and isolation had on him.

"AM I DREAMING": Fans stunned to see a Listening Party announcement by HYBE for Jimin's solo album when the idol is serving in the military

The BTS fandom was surprised to see a Listening Party being organised for a solo album which was released 10 months ago and while the artist is away at the moment. Nevertheless, fans of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer-songwriter were over the moon regarding the Listening Party and expressed unmatched enthusiasm on social media platforms.

For those who are unaware, Stationhead is a global platform for connecting, live streaming, and community among music enthusiasts. In addition to driving streams with other fans worldwide, people may listen to their favorite musicians. From anywhere around the earth, you may call in, chat, and make requests. Additionally, the Stationhead Listening Party is quite an effective method of gaining organic streams.

For example, when a song from Jimin's album FACE is played by HYBE, it will sync as a stream with the user's connected Apple Music or Spotify Premium account. The same song will be played more often at the same time and receive more streams the more listeners there are. Furthermore, there is less chance of streams on STATIONHEAD being filtered away.

Fans rushed to Twitter and reposted the post by BigHit Music and reacted enthusiastically to it. Several fans conjectured that the abrupt Listening Party could be a medium that is paving the way for the BTS idol's upcoming second solo album.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter had hinted at working on several music projects. In December 2023, South Korean outlet Daishin Securities reported that HYBE Label is reported to release three solo albums in the year 2024 which will include BTS member Kim Seokjin's debut solo album. However, the other members, whose albums are reported to be released, were not revealed.

Fans speculate that one of the two members could be Jimin since he had hinted at working on new music and even flew to Budapest to film something. Nonetheless, the BTS ARMY are waiting with bated breaths for HYBE to officially announce the release of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's next solo album.