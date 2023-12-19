"Father of HYBE for a REASON": Fans react as company trainees credit BTS' Kim Namjoon's curated playlist for understanding and loving music more

On December 19, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon received praise from fans after Hybe uploaded the much-awaited Training and Development (T& D) | Part 4 We Believe in Music episode on their YouTube channel. In the video, the trainees of the company credited Kim Namjoon's playlist for helping them connect to different genres of music.

As soon as fans watched the viral video, they were elated. They hailed Kim Namjoon for his excellent insight and believed that he guides the agency well.

"He paved the way": Fans proud of Kim Namjoon for guiding the trainees at Hybe Lables

In the Training and Development (T&D) | Part 4, We Believe in Music video, the trainees shared their insights related to RM's curated playlist, which became the foundation of the T&D system. In the video, the trainees confessed that through Kim Namjoon's playlist and guidance, they were able to break the barriers they had set up for themselves.

The trainees stated that as they listened to different genres of music, as per RM's advice, they were able to "understand music more" explicitly and in depth. They learned more about Pop and R&B, which some trainees weren't fond of earlier.

The trainees at Hybe Labels boast autonomy and responsibility while writing their own music, which helps them enhance their love for the genres. Even Kim Namjoon stated in the video that one needs to love their music to be a K-pop idol, or else the work will simply be monotonous if individuals are not fond of different genres of music.

"Without love and understanding of music, it’s hard to do this job for a long time. If you do, it will be painful. I hope they didn’t feel that way. I didn’t want my team members to think like, 'I like ballad music, why are we working on things like 'No More Dream'?' I didn’t want that," he said.

In the video, the trainees and staff credited Kim Namjoon for making them realize that to identify one's roots, trainees should have love and passion, which, will help them to deal with hardships.

As the trainees at Hybe Labels continue to learn and connect with music every day due to the curated playlists and system devised by RM, they have the freedom to experiment with the music, thus deepening their bond with it.

As soon as fans got to know about how RM continues to guide trainees at the Hybe Labels, they were both proud and elated. They stated that this was the reason the other groups of the agency were doing well in the industry and believed that it was the leader of BTS who was leading the Hybe Labels.

They took to Twitter to react to the video and called him the Godfather of the agency. They were also proud of the fact that the Hybe Training & Development section continues to use his playlists to guide future idols.

Meanwhile, they also conduct some kinds of events such as Showdown at Hybe Labels where the trainees are required to write their own lyrics and dance to them. It helps them break their own shell and face the world head-on.

BTS' RM enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11 alongside Kim Taehyung. He is expected to make his return to the industry in 2025.