FDA announces recall of over 1,700 pounds of Cabot Butter: Reason, states affected, and more details explored

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of Cabot Creamery's Premium 8 oz Butter. The affected batch contains Coliform, a bacterium commonly found in the environment.

The recall was announced on March 26 for the product produced in Vermont and has received a Class III rating, indicating that it is not fatal or severely harmful. However, it can still cause some adverse effects and may signal the presence of other harmful microorganisms.

FDA's recall of Cabot Butter explored

The FDA announced a recall of approximately 1,701 pounds of Cabot's Extra Creamy Premium Butter on March 26, 2025, due to elevated levels of a bacterium named Coliform. The recall has received a Class III labeling, which specifies:

"a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

Coliform is typically found in soil, plants, and even in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. Therefore, it is not particularly harmful; however, according to the Vermont Department of Health, its presence suggests a potential presence of other bacteria, such as E. coli.

Customers are advised not to consume the affected product and to return it for a full refund.

How to identify the affected product and what to do with it?

The recall concerns Cabot's Extra Creamy Premium Butter produced by the dairy cooperative Agri-Mark Inc. in Westfield, Vermont. This product was sold in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

Customers are urged to check the following details on the packet of the product:

- Cabot Creamery 8-ounce Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted in a cardboard package containing two 4-ounce sticks.

- UPC 0 78354 62038 0, Lot Number 090925-055, Item Number 2038, and "Best By" date of September 9, 2025.

Customers are advised not to consume the affected product. If any customer has consumed the affected product, they are encouraged to stay alert regarding their health and consult a medical professional if they experience any illness.

Some other recent FDA recalls

The Food & Drug Administration has recently recalled multiple food products due to different issues.

Texas Pete Habanero Hot Sauce (Image credits: USFDA)

It recently announced the recall of Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce. An internal test from T.W. Garner Company revealed that the affected batch of this product contains Sriracha Sauce, which has sodium bisulfite and may be harmful to individuals with a sulfite allergy.

In another recent incident, the FDA announced the recall of a batch of pumpkin juice from Walker's Wine Juice LLC. The Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the juice's pH level was too high for the company's processing methods to eliminate all harmful microorganisms. Therefore, a recall has been issued due to the potential risk of botulism, which can cause symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, constipation, and can also be fatal. The affected product bottles contain the following information:

- 2.5-gallon bag in box and 5-gallon hot pack are labeled "pumpkin"; All lots are subject to the recall

- 30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers are tagged "pumpkin"; All lots are subject to the recall

The company has also recalled a batch of Texas Pete Habanero Sauce due to mislabeling, as it does not disclose the presence of Aged Peppers.

