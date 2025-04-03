FDA announces recall on Walker's Wine Juice LLC pumpkin juice: Reason, states affected, and more details explored

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of a batch of Walker's Wine Juice LLC's pumpkin juice. The recalled products have the potential for contamination with Botulism.

The recall affects the pumpkin juice sold in multiple states in both normal and bulk containers. Botulism can potentially be fatal, so customers are urged to be vigilant about the product they might have bought and not consume it.

The potential contamination was discovered after inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.

No case of illness has been reported so far, but customers are urged to be vigilant.

Details of FDA's pumpkin juice recall

The recall affects Walker's Wine Juice LLC's pumpkin juice as it is potentially contaminated with Botulism. It is a form of food poisoning that can cause symptoms such as dizziness, general weakness, double vision, constipation, and more. It could even be potentially fatal.

The company's announcement, as per the FDA, reads:

"Walker’s Wine Juice LLC of Forestville, NY is recalling its pumpkin juice because it may be contaminated with Botulism. Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms.

"People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention."

The contamination was discovered after an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. They discovered that no adequate step was taken to kill the potentially microbiological hazards.

This is because the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed properly by Walker's 'hot fill' process.

How to identify the affected product?

The affected juice containers were sold in Walker's Wine Juice retail store in New York. However, it was also sold in commercial wineries in these states: IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WI. The recall affects both small and commercial containers. The products are:

- 2.5-gallon bag in box and 5-gallon hot pack are labeled “pumpkin”; All lots are subject to the recall

- 30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers are tagged “pumpkin”; All lots are subject to the recall

What to do with the affected product?

If a customer has the affected product, they are urged to contact Walker's Wine Juice for further steps. They can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

If a customer has consumed the juice from an affected container, they are urged to be vigilant about their health. They should visit a medical practitioner at the first sign of illness.

About Walker's Wine Juice

The company was founded in 1955 in New York and has now grown into a 150-acre grape farm with retail and wholesale stores. Their statement reads:

"Family owned and operated, Walker’s Wine Juice, LLC has been in the family for three generations. What started as a small farm in 1955 has blossomed into an 150 acre grape farm, with retail and wholesale fronts. We press our juice on site giving us the ability to create unique blends. Proudly offering over 60 different varietals of wine juice."

Their retail wall is currently closed and will reopen in September this year.

