FDA issues Class II recall for ground coffee: Reason, locations, and more details explored

The US FDA issues a Class II recall for Our Family-branded Traverse City Cherry-Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee. Massimo Zanetti Beverage, the company that processes and supplies ground coffee to Our Family, voluntarily made the recall earlier on March 13. On March 25, the FDA classified this recall into the Class II category.

Ad

The mislabeling of some bags of ground coffee as 'decaffeinated' led to the recall. The recall encompasses 4,152 bags, each weighing 12 ounces. These bags were packed in 692 cases distributed across 15 states.

The FDA issues a mid-level recall on Our Family coffee due to 'Decaf' mislabeling

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 25, the regulatory authority designated an ongoing recall of Our Family Coffee as a Class II concern. The manufacturer and distributor of the Our Family label initiated the recall. The recall of the products occurred due to the mislabeling of some packs in the batch as decaffeinated, despite their potential caffeine content.

The recall affects 12-oz bags of Our Family-branded Traverse City Cherry Decaf Ground Coffee. The following 15 states received 692 cases of these bags for distribution.

Ad

Colorado Iowa Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Michigan Minnesota North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska Ohio South Dakota Wisconsin Wyoming

The regulatory body provided the information about the product, but neither the FDA nor the company issued any official press releases. The description of the recalled product is provided in the following words:

"COFFEE ROASTERS Our Family TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY ARTIFICIALLY FLAVORED DECAF LIGHT ROAST GROUND COFFEE NET WT 12 OZ (340g) UPC 0 70253 11080 1 DISTRIBUTED BY THE SPARTANNASH COMPANY GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49518"

Ad

Apart from the above details provided by the FDA, one needs to verify the best-before date, which is 08/03/2025.

Also Read: Why did the FDA announce recall on 400 gallons of Hot Ones Hot Sauce? Reasons explored

What are the risks associated with this recalled ground coffee?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The health authority assigned this recall to the class II category, which pertains to recalls that pose mid-level risks. The official website of the Food and Drug Administration describes a Class II recall as follows:

"A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Ad

In this particular case, some caffeinated bags were labeled as decaffeinated, which poses a risk to those who stay away from caffeine. According to Dr. Devries, an expert at AMA, the decaf version is not completely caffeine-free; rather, it has a lower level of polyphenols.

According to Mayo Clinic, an 8-oz brewed coffee serving contains 96 mg of caffeine. On the other hand, the same amount of decaf coffee only provides 1mg of caffeine. The same article states that a healthy adult can have up to 400 mg of caffeine a day, but warns those facing some symptoms after consumption.

Ad

The article further warns that pregnant women, people sensitive to caffeine, and those taking medications like Echinacea, Theophylline, or Ephedrine should avoid consuming caffeine.

Also Read: FDA announces recall of over 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Those customers who fall into the above-mentioned categories or have started any new medication should check if they have any of these recalled packs. Unlike many other FDA recalls, the brand has not provided any contact details or details on refunds or replacements. So, the last resort is to dispose of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback