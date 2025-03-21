Why did FDA announce recall of Aldi's cheese? Reasons explored

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of Aldi's shredded cheese. It has been recalled from around four states due to potential contamination from a foreign matter.

Aldi is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the United States and known for its offers and comparatively cheaper deals. It also brings some of its own products for customers that are quite popular.

However, around 4000 bags of their Happy Farms shredded cheese have been recalled by the FDA.

Aldi's Cheese Recall explored

FDA has issued a recall of Aldi's Happy Farms shredded cheese due to contamination with fragments of stainless steel. The product is the brand's mixture of Colby & Monterey shredded cheese. The affected product was sold in four states - Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

FDA has issued it as a Class II recall that specifies:

"a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Customers who have purchased the product in any of the aforementioned four states are urged to check the following on the package:

Batch number: 8679653

Item number: 170374

UPC: 4061463330840

Lot number: Best By JUL 13 25 H or Best By JUL 14 25 H

The recall started last month and the affected product is unlikely to be available now. However, if someone still has the affected bags in their stock, they are urged to not consume it. Either discard it or visit the Aldi stores for a full refund.

Aldi recalled over 24,000 pounds of frozen Casa Mamita chicken & cheese taquitos in January

In January this year, the supermarket company had to recall around 24,000 pounds of frozen Casa Mamita chicken & cheese taquitos. They also had potential contamination with metal fragments. It came into the picture after customers' complaints, including one with a dental injury.

The affected products were sold in 20-ounce cartons and produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. They had best buy dates of July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2024 with Establishment number - EST. P-40327. They were available nationwide but have now been recalled.

Aldi's announced return of some fan-favorite products

This year, the company has announced the return of two of its most popular products - Wagyu Ground Beef and Fluffernutter Cookies. However, both products are back only for a limited time.

It announced the return of the Ground Beef in February. It features the renowned Wagyu beef in ground form for just $4.99. It's important to note that it's the Americanized version of the renowned beef that is mainly produced in Japan. Regardless, it is a premium cut of meat available at a cheap price.

The retail chain has also brought back its Fluffernutter Cookies. These are inspired by the New England fluffernutter sandwiches that are made with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter. These cookies feature a peanut butter base filled with mini marshmallows and peanut butter marshmallow cups.

These cookies retail at $4.49 per box, with each box containing six cookies. These are only available for a limited time in the US and is even already out of stock in some locations.

