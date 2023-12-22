"Feels like joon brandified": Kim Namjoon's partnership with Iloom as its ambassador sees a 500% hike in sales, leaves fans in awe

BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, who goes by his stage moniker RM, has partnered up with Iloom, a leading South Korean home furniture brand, as their ambassador. Iloom has recently engaged in several initiatives to reach different customer demographics. For instance, the brand and BTS leader, RM, collaborated to create the "Where Life Becomes Creative" campaign, and related promotions were made available.

Iloom offers support for kids who are pursuing their ambitions via a variety of artistic endeavors and promotes the idea that all life is creative through advertising films and images created in collaboration with Namjoon.

The first ad campaign was released on December 22, 2023, and has taken the internet by storm. Fans were quick to react to the news and laud the well-suited partnership between Iloom and RM.

"Namjoon's impact": Fans lavish praise on the BTS idol as his ad campaign for Iloom goes viral online

According to South Korean outlet Naver, clients have given the South Korean home furniture business Iloom outstanding reviews ever since the Roy Mute Edition was originally introduced. The company is currently benefiting from the additional perks of having Kim Namjoon as its face, which has led to a 500% rise in sales. The Iloom Roy Mute Edition advertising campaign has been carried out all across South Korea, especially in Seoul.

Customers have shown a particular fondness for the Iloom Roy Mute Edition table, which is included in one of the brand's advertising campaign photos. Namjoon is portrayed seated at the table in question, where the Indigo rapper is dressed in an off-white hoodie, a white casual T-shirt, and washed denim.

The Indigo rapper is also shown in other marketing photos, looking attractive and blending in with the furniture brand's minimalist aesthetic. BTS' RM is shown wearing an identical outfit in one photo, with a denim jacket layered on top of the hoodie. The worldwide superstar is positioned in an environment akin to a studio, complete with synthesisers and keyboards, a lapel-mounted recording microphone, and other equipment.

As a result of the campaign that went viral online, fans of RM rushed to Twitter to gush at the star.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yoon, a KORAIL employee, was reinstated on December 12, 2023, despite reports that he had obtained confidential data of RM. Fans throughout the world are furious about the news since they feel it is unjust to Kim Namjoon's private life.

SBS News revealed on March 1, 2023, that Mr. Yoon, a staff member for South Korean train business Korail, had gained unauthorized access to RM's personal data. Apparently, the star's train reservation with KORAIL was the source from which the information was extracted by the employee.

Furthermore, over the course of the previous four years, the employee violated his privacy by accessing his home address, phone number, and other details more than eighteen times.

BTS RM enlisted in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces on December 11, 2023. As a citizen of South Korea, the rapper is required to serve a mandatory period of 18 to 21 months in the military, similar to other able-bodied male citizens of the country. BTS RM is reported to be relieved from his military duties in June 2025, following which he will pursue group activities with his members who are also serving in the military currently.