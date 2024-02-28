Fendi x ChupaChups lollipop holder bag starts a debate amongst fans: “Fashion for toddlers”

Fendi, the Italian fashion label, introduced the ChupaChups lollipop holder bag at Milan Fashion Week FW24. In this fashion parade, models displayed tiny holder bags as part of their Fendi leather bags or necklaces.

In Milan Fashion Week, the creative director of Fendi portrayed the scenario of London in 1984. Keeping the ensembles in a muted tone, Kim Jones tried to display sophisticated clothing pieces with Fendi insignia etched bags.

In an Instagram post from the brand, Fendi models showed the minuscule ChupaChups lollipop holder bags, structured in lollipop shape. It also added a cheerfulness to the formal, sophisticated clothing pieces.

However, fans reacted to them differently. While some fans loved the idea of the ChupaChups lollipop holder bags, some mocked it. A fan named @royal_heir_botanicals commented:

Netizens showcased different other comments on Fendi's post, which are etched below.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Fendi x ChupaChups lollipop holder bags

At Milan Fashion Week, Fendi shared its Fall-Winter collection, taking inspiration from a vintage London scenario. As quoted in Harper's Bazaar, this is what Kim Jones said regarding the latest collection,:

“I was looking at 1984 in the Fendi archives. The sketches reminded me of London during that period: the Blitz Kids, the New Romantics, the adoption of workwear, aristocratic style, Japanese style.

Kim Jones further described the collection:

"It was a point when British subcultures and styles became global and absorbed global influences. Yet still with a British elegance in ease and not giving a damn what anybody else thinks, something that chimes with Roman style.”

However, fans have shared different reactions to this fashion statement. Some people appreciated the ChupaChups lollipop holder bag, while others criticized it.

Fans shared mixed reactions to Fendi x ChupaChups holder bags ( Image via @Fendi/ Instagram

Some followers do not seem happy with the design as they feel adding a lollipop holder to the bag is "all sorts of stupidity," as seen in the comments above. An internet user named @buck_and_joy commented that "she can only afford the lollipop," underscoring the mocking perception of fans.

In the above post, Fendi mentioned "the best accessory in 500 years" and some internet users took a dig at this statement. An Instagram user named @thebaghag pleaded to help Fendi get better accessories.

Among the criticized comments, some fans underscored the utility of the lollipop holder. According to them, it can be used as lipstick holders.

However, several other fans have appreciated the lollipop holder, and Katy Perry was one of them, remarking on the mother's perspective regarding this bag. She commented, "For the mom of a 3 1/2 year old on the go."

In fashion weeks, designers become busy showing their unique perspective and during this Milan Fashion Week, Kim Jones was no exception.