"That's so inappropriate": Fans angered at the hand placement of Fendi's Creative Director Kim Jones on IVE's An Yujin during the brand's MFW24 event

On Wednesday, February 21, IVE's An Yujin was invited to Fendi's event at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week, and while fans were elated to witness her attendance at the grand show, there were a few things that sparked controversy among netizens. On the red carpet, the idol was seen posing with the Creative Director of Fendi, Kim Jones, and fans were unhappy to see that he had placed his hand right below her hips.

While many netizens stated that the hand placement was common in Western culture, fans argued back that it was not followed in Korean culture, which An Yujin grew up with.

Additionally, fans also expressed that the idol looked uncomfortable in the video that landed on the internet. Naturally, this led to heated debate among netizens as they discussed whether the Fendi designer's hand placement on the idol was appropriate or not.

Netizens discuss the allegedly inappropriate hand placement of Fendi's Kim Jones on IVE's Yujin

On February 21, Fendi showcased its upcoming collection at the Milan Fashion Week and several celebrities were invited to the event to get a special sneak peek at the new pieces. The two K-pop celebrities that were spotted at the event were (G)I-DLE's Yuqi and IVE's An Yujin, and fans were naturally thrilled to see the two women glammed up for the show.

The luxury brand's ambassador, Yujin looked stunning in her yellow-tan sleeveless Fendi dress that she paired with a yellow Fendi handbag. As fans continued to swoon over her look and congratulated her fashion show appearance, they were soon concerned at the events that unfolded during the event.

During the red carpet of the event where the idol stopped to pose for the reporters gathered there, she was momentarily accompanied for a few pictures by Fendi's Creative Director, Kim Jones.

While this is often practiced with the celebrities that attend the shows of luxury brands, what fans were angered about was Kim Jones' hand placement on An Yujin.

The photos and videos of the idol and Kim Jones that landed on the internet showcased that the designer placed his hand right below the idol's waist, and fans were uncomfortable to witness the same.

While many netizens stated that men placing their hands on women's waist when they're posing for photos is quite common in Western culture and that it is a practice that's often followed on red carpets, fans argued against the same.

IVE's fandom was clearly disappointed and upset about the designer's hand placement. Many fans also stated that the idol looked uncomfortable in the video that landed and therefore criticized the designer for his actions.

However, fans have also been actively trying to not discuss the topic as it might affect the idol's reputation and her embarkation in the fashion industry through her appearance for Fendi's show at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week.

Regardless, there is still a handful that isn't afraid to call out the designer's hand placement and criticize him for allegedly touching the idol inappropriately.

