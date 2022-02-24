IVE's Yujin melts hearts with her latest photoshoot with Marie Claire

IVE's Yujin has created ripples on the internet with her recent photoshoot pictures with Marie Claire. With multiple pictures showing her having fun in front of the camera, the K-pop idol was featured in the iconic women's fashion magazine, stunning fans with her gorgeous visuals.

Her group, IVE, is formed and managed by Starship Entertainment, comprising of six members: Yujin, Gauel, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The girls made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ELEVEN. Group mates Yujin and Wonyoung are former IZ*ONE members and have re-debuted in the music industry.

Fans react to IVE Yujin's photoshoot pictures with Marie Claire

On February 23, 2022, fashion magazine Marie Claire dropped pictures of K-pop idol Yujin for its March 2022 issue, with the musician clad in blush pink and white outfits. Yujin modeled for Chanel’s beauty product line and surprised fans with her stellar visuals.

The magazine released three pictures and a video of Yujin in the vibrant spring colors of orange, pink, white and brown. For her first look, Yujin was styled in a white top with frills stitched on the shoulder and a Barbie pink colored pencil skirt.

As part of the photoshoot, the singer playfully stuck out her tongue and placed Chanel’s latest perfume collection over her head. Yujin's accessories consisted of Chanel’s pearl choker necklace and a hairband with the fashion brand’s logo embossed on it.

In the second picture, Yujin sat on the floor and wore a tie-dye white and pink tube top. The artist was clad in brown sketched boyfriend pants and her hair was tied up in a tight bun. For accessories, the idol wore a thin gold necklace and Chanel's dramatic "double C" earrings.

In the last picture, the magazine took a close-up shot of Yujin wearing a salmon colored coat as she flaunted an extravagant Chanel pearl and diamond necklace with perfectly colored acrylic gel nail polish.

Soon enough, fans took to social media platforms and complimented IVE's Yujin for her ethereal beauty. They also stated that they look forward to seeing the singer feature in other beauty and fashion magazines.

Latest updates on K-pop girl group IVE

The rookie girl group has definitely impressed netizens with their clever concept for the album, ELEVEN. The debut single continues to show impeccable results in both domestic as well as global charts 12 weeks after its release.

According to Starship Entertainment, ELEVEN ranked #120 and #70 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Exc. US charts, respectively. With this achievement, the group also set the record for featuring on Billboard Global 200 for ten consecutive weeks since its release on December 14, 2021.

