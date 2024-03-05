"Fergie who was mates with Epstein": Netizens react to Sarah Ferguson pictured with Christian Horner at Bahrain Grand Prix amid text scandal

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was seen at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2, 2024, with Christian Horner, a former British racing driver, who has been the principal of the Red Bull Formula One team since 2005.

Horner has recently been caught up in a controversy, after one of his female colleagues accused him of allegedly "inappropriate behavior," prompting an internal investigation, as per Fortune. He, however, denied the claims. The matter was first reported by the Dutch Telegraph. Texts and images were leaked to the media the following day, per The Mirror.

The recent interaction between Sarah Ferguson and Christian Horner prompted several reactions online, with one user even bringing up Ferguson's previous connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender:

"Fergie who was mates with Epstein."

Netizen brings up Ferguson's association with Epstein as she is seen with Horner, accused of "inappropriate behavior" (Image via X/@Daily Mail Online)

Sarah Ferguson spotted with Christian Horner at Grand Prix, sparks backlash online

At the Grand Prix, held in Bahrain on March 2, Ferguson was photographed interacting with Christian Horner, with the pictures going viral in light of the accusations made against Horner.

According to the Sun, along with Ferguson, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank were all present to watch Red Bull win first and second place at the Grand Prix.

Following this, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, and Jack, all reportedly went down to the track to congratulate the Red Bull team on their victory. Ferguson allegedly placed a hand on Christian's arm as they exchanged a few words.

As Sarah Ferguson's interaction with Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix went viral, netizens expressed their opinions on the matter.

User calls out the interaction between Ferguson and Horner (Image via X/@Daily Mail Online)

User calls out the interaction between Ferguson and Horner (Image via X/@Daily Mail Online)

User calls out the interaction between Ferguson and Horner (Image via X/@Daily Mail Online)

Expand Tweet

The controversy surrounding Christian Horner

Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, found himself in a scandal following allegations of misconduct, as reported by The Mirror. According to Marca, an internal inquiry was also started to look into the supposed WhatsApp interactions between Horner and a female colleague, who made the accusations.

Despite Red Bull Racing's parent company clearing Horner of any wrongdoing, leaked text conversations and images surfaced shortly after, sparking further speculation, reported The Mirror.

The controversy about Horner has attracted major attention both within and beyond the Formula One community.

In other news, Sarah Ferguson has been enduring personal challenges, including her battle with cancer, while maintaining a public presence. She had to reportedly undergo an eight-hour-long operation last year to remove one of her breasts.