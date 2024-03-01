An update on Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s alleged harassment saga has attracted a range of reactions from the F1 fanbase on social media.

Late in January this year, a female employee from Red Bull’s Formula 1 stable alleged that the team principal portrayed inappropriate behavior towards her. She accused Horner of sending inappropriate messages.

The matter went on for weeks, from RB20’s launch to Bahrain's pre-season testing. After a near month-long investigation the Red Bull GmbH stated that the accusations “had been dismissed” (via PlanetF1).

However, just 24 hours later, numerous journalists reportedly receivedan anonymous email. Inside it were allegedly leaked screenshots of conversations between Christian Horner and the unnamed female employee.

Sportskeeda's motorsports journalist Niharika Ghorpade was among the recipients of the mail in question. According to her, “Neither of it [leaked chats] seems legit,” and the sender has access to even the key personnel’s login credentials.

Niharika shared her verdict on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I have recieved the infamous anonymous reporter’s mail. Doesn't suggest the evidence is verifable or correct. Whoever has sent it, has it out for Horner. Neither of it seems legit. Whoever sent it had all the email ids of permanent pass journos, TPs and key personnel in #F1”

The latest twist to the sage has left Formula 1 fans on X perplexed. One of them pointed out that the sender is hell-bent on destroying F1’s longest-serving team principal, writing:

“Man whoever is doing this really wants Horner gone.”

A few more fans shared a mutual belief that someone desperately wanted Horner out:

Another fan, while praising the journalist’s honest opinion, suggested that the league and fans should not make a huge matter out of it:

“This much hate is not good. If he has made a mistake, he will be punished. He is cleared by an external barrister and it is a red bull internal matter. Other TP and media should not make a big scene out of it. Thanks @F1Niharika for your honest tweet”

Some fans aimed jibes at Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff:

Christian Horner refuses to comment on anonymous speculation, cites dismissal of complaints against him

Shortly after the anonymous tip created havoc in the F1 community, the team principal responded by refusing to comment on the matter. He also expressed his trust in the independent investigation’s findings.

Christian Horner said (via The Sun):

"I won’t comment on anonymous speculation but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations, I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.”

He highlighted his focus for the upcoming race at the Bahrain International Circuit, saying:

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Per the investigation, Christian Horner is cleared of all the allegations and will be seen at the season-opener Bahrain GP on March 2.