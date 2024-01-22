5 things to know about MAYRLIFE Clinic where Sarah Ferguson is being treated for malignant melanoma

Sarah Ferguson is currently at the MAYRLIFE Clinic in Austria where she is recovering after her skin cancer diagnosis. The clinic has currently grabbed attention on social media since various well-known faces from the entertainment industry have admitted themselves to the place in the past.

The Duchess of York recently announced through Instagram with a photo that she has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. She revealed that she previously contracted breast cancer and had to undergo a mastectomy followed by "reconstructive surgery." Ferguson thanked her dermatologist and continued:

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support. I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

Sarah also expressed gratitude towards the medical teams that were actively involved with her along with the MAYRLIFE Clinic. Daily Mail states that she has reportedly opted to spend some more time at the clinic while she deals with the diagnosis.

Everything to know about MAYRLIFE Clinic where Sarah Ferguson is recovering

1) MAYRLIFE Clinic offers a long list of programs for its clients

MAYRLIFE Clinic has different programs for clients that can assist them in healthy aging, stress control, and weight care, as per Town & Country magazine. Clients can participate in activities like exercise and therapies such as manual abdominal treatment.

Luxe Wellness Club states that the clinic intends to work on a patient's well-being, immune system, and mental and physical health. The clinic also has a team of professionals who are well aware of everything related to modern medicine.

2) MAYRLIFE Clinic has facilities similar to a luxurious hotel

MAYRLIFE Clinic is almost the same as a hotel, providing the most attractive facilities for its clients. The clinic is spread in an oasis of 1,800 m² and salt is commonly used in all the treatments offered inside. A doctor is always available to keep a check on the clients.

There are 70 rooms inside the clinic alongside four exclusive residences. There is a saltwater pool along with a gym, infrared saunas, steam room, and watsu pool. Clients are offered treatment at a place from where they can enjoy the scenery outside.

3) MAYRLIFE Clinic has a kitchen that provides healthy food

According to Luxe Wellness Club, Marylife Clinic is known for offering healthy food to its clients. Award-winning chefs have been hired in the kitchen to prepare local foods and they also emphasize "detoxification."

The clients are asked to follow a specific diet which is prepared with assistance from a nutritionist. The clinic also teaches the clients how to eat slowly and they additionally restrict the use of cell phones inside.

4) Clients can participate in various outdoor activities

While the interiors of MAYRLIFE Clinic offer attractive facilities, clients can also participate in various outdoor activities like swimming, cycling, skiing, and more. People can also try the beauty treatments along with pedicure and manicure.

They provide various other therapies like yoga, hydrotherapy, and massages for relaxation. The prices of the programs are reported to be between $2,700 and $5,000 and the accommodation charges are based on the place the client chooses to stay.

5) MAYRLIFE Clinic is known for developing the Mayr method

The clinic is popular for following the techniques of Dr. D.X. Mayr, who also created the Mayr method. The process helps patients in getting a healthy intestine through weight loss and changes in diet. However, clients are also advised to follow the same at home.

The Mayr method is derived from a process called naturopathy. The clinic was previously called Vivamyr and it is situated on the shore of Altaussee.

Sarah Ferguson's breast cancer diagnosis was revealed in 2023

Back in June last year, Sarah Ferguson's spokesperson revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. CBS News states that she had to undergo surgery for the same and the spokesperson disclosed that the doctors are taking care of her.

Ferguson also revealed through an Instagram post earlier this month that she managed to beat breast cancer. She continued:

"I have had the pleasure of meeting some very inspiring people from around the world with beautiful stories to tell. I have discovered within myself that I, too, have more stories to tell. I am 64 and just getting started."

During her appearance on a podcast called Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she revealed that she has given the name "Derek" to the cancer she was diagnosed with. However, she did not reveal the reason for the same.