Elle Darby's Dublin hotel email controversy explained as racist tweets drama rages on

A Dublin hotel made headlines in 2018 after infamous YouTuber Elle Darby was exposed for requesting a free stay at the same place. The vlogger asked for paid accommodation in return for online publicity.

Darby has since been sent an invoice being charged nearly €5.3 million for the exposure she is receiving by the hotel sharing the following story.

Elle Darby was charged for the exposure she received since the hotel's story went viral along with her being mentioned (Image via Charleville Lodge Hotel)

The Dublin hotel controversy has reemerged after Elle Darby’s racist tweets surfaced online. The 26-year-old social media personality has since deleted her Twitter account and issued a four-minute-long apology on her YouTube channel.

Adding to Darby’s online cancelation, she has been dropped by her talent management agency Gleam Futures as they want “talent that align with their values.”

Elle Darby’s hotel controversy explained

Paul Stenson, the owner of the Dublin hotel, shared the email exchange he had with Darby to Facebook. He included a screenshot of the email he had received from the Wiltshire-native, who requested a collaboration. The email read:

“I’m emailing in regards to a possible collaboration on social media. I work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty & travel based… As I was searching for places to stay, I came across your stunning hotel and would love to feature you in my YouTube videos/ dedicated Instagram stories/ posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up in return for free accommodation.”

Elle Darby's email to the hotel (Image via The White Moose Café/ Facebook)

Stenson did not appreciate Elle Darby’s email and declined her offer. He also expressed disgust as she requested a free stay. An image of his entire Facebook post has been attached below. A few details in the same read:

“Thank you for your email looking for free accommodation in return for exposure. It takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self- respect and dignity.”

He continued:

“If I let you stay in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room? The waiter who serve you breakfast? The receptionist who checks you in?”

Stenson added:

“In future, I’d advise you to offer to pay your way like everyone else, and if the hotel in question believes your coverage will help them, maybe they’ll give you a complimentary upgrade to a suite. This would show more self- respect on your part and, let’s face it, it would be less embarrassing for you.”

Dublin hotel responds to Elle Darby's email (Image via The White Moose Café/ Facebook)

Internet reacts to Elle Darby's email controversy

Reacting to the Dublin hotel drama, a few tweets read:

Laura-Lou @_Lunawitchbitch I haven’t been able to stick Elle Darby since she tried to justify trying to get free hotel stays in Dublin.

But now her racists, homophobic and fat phobic tweets have come to light I’m genuinely sickened.



Being an ‘influencer’ is NOT healthy. Get yourself back down to earth. I haven’t been able to stick Elle Darby since she tried to justify trying to get free hotel stays in Dublin.But now her racists, homophobic and fat phobic tweets have come to light I’m genuinely sickened.Being an ‘influencer’ is NOT healthy. Get yourself back down to earth.

Etinaa @BlackBerryTina



independent.co.uk/life-style/hot… Let’s not forget Elle Darby is the same person who caused a hotel to ban influencers some years ago lol #talkswithAsh Let’s not forget Elle Darby is the same person who caused a hotel to ban influencers some years ago lol #talkswithAsh independent.co.uk/life-style/hot…

James Lacey @JayLacey85 Hang on, wasn't #elledarby that bird who tried to get a free night's stay in a hotel once and got mugged right off? I'm pretty sure she also made out like she was solely responsible for Univeral Studios in Orlando being so popular! 🤣 Hang on, wasn't #elledarby that bird who tried to get a free night's stay in a hotel once and got mugged right off? I'm pretty sure she also made out like she was solely responsible for Univeral Studios in Orlando being so popular! 🤣

Bindi Boo @bindi130305 I didn't realise the Elle Darby was the loon that tried to get a free hotel room. Then she blamed the hotel for outing her, when she actually outed herself. Obviously, that tells you she's not the sharpest tool in the box. I didn't realise the Elle Darby was the loon that tried to get a free hotel room. Then she blamed the hotel for outing her, when she actually outed herself. Obviously, that tells you she's not the sharpest tool in the box.

kesh.🌈 @xkeshiamorgan Isn’t Elle Darby that ‘influencer’ who demanded a free weekend stay at a countryside hotel in exchange for some ‘publicity’ for the hotel? It seems you can’t cancel someone who was never relevant in the first place. Isn’t Elle Darby that ‘influencer’ who demanded a free weekend stay at a countryside hotel in exchange for some ‘publicity’ for the hotel? It seems you can’t cancel someone who was never relevant in the first place.

Giulliana @AlbaAye1 Amazing how everyone forgets the Elle Darby's controversy where she begged an Irish hotel for free accommodation then got pissy when they told her to FO. Paul Stenson of the White Moose Hotel. Amazing how everyone forgets the Elle Darby's controversy where she begged an Irish hotel for free accommodation then got pissy when they told her to FO. Paul Stenson of the White Moose Hotel.

Huw J @HuwJ85 Honestly thought Elle Darby had been cancelled years ago when she was called out for trying to pay for a stay at a Dublin hotel with social media posts as hadn't heard about her since Honestly thought Elle Darby had been cancelled years ago when she was called out for trying to pay for a stay at a Dublin hotel with social media posts as hadn't heard about her since

Shelley @S_Townsley Isn’t Elle Darby the person that asked/expected freebies and a free stay in a hotel in exchange for her doing publicity for them a few years ago when she didn’t have a high following? Knew there was something suss about her! #elledarby Isn’t Elle Darby the person that asked/expected freebies and a free stay in a hotel in exchange for her doing publicity for them a few years ago when she didn’t have a high following? Knew there was something suss about her! #elledarby

Russel Muir @muir_russel

And she then moaned and acted like a spoilt entitled little brat??? Is that #elledarby the one who tried to blag a free hotel in Ireland and the manager was like “who would pay my staff” like a legend!And she then moaned and acted like a spoilt entitled little brat??? Is that #elledarby the one who tried to blag a free hotel in Ireland and the manager was like “who would pay my staff” like a legend!And she then moaned and acted like a spoilt entitled little brat???

Elle Darby had released a video (which has now been deleted) reacting to her shockingly being exposed by the hotel. She stated that she had “no idea how social media works these days.”

She also added-

“I don’t feel like I did anything wrong.”

Darby also claimed that there were “30 year plus people internet bullying a 22 year old.”

Since then, the hotel has banned bloggers from attempting to do business with them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul