Elle Darby's Dublin hotel email controversy explained as racist tweets drama rages on

A Dublin hotel made headlines in 2018 after infamous YouTuber Elle Darby was exposed for requesting a free stay at the same place. The vlogger asked for paid accommodation in return for online publicity.
Darby has since been sent an invoice being charged nearly €5.3 million for the exposure she is receiving by the hotel sharing the following story.
The Dublin hotel controversy has reemerged after Elle Darby’s racist tweets surfaced online. The 26-year-old social media personality has since deleted her Twitter account and issued a four-minute-long apology on her YouTube channel.
Adding to Darby’s online cancelation, she has been dropped by her talent management agency Gleam Futures as they want “talent that align with their values.”
Elle Darby’s hotel controversy explained
Paul Stenson, the owner of the Dublin hotel, shared the email exchange he had with Darby to Facebook. He included a screenshot of the email he had received from the Wiltshire-native, who requested a collaboration. The email read:
“I’m emailing in regards to a possible collaboration on social media. I work as a social media influencer, mainly lifestyle, beauty & travel based… As I was searching for places to stay, I came across your stunning hotel and would love to feature you in my YouTube videos/ dedicated Instagram stories/ posts to bring traffic to your hotel and recommend others to book up in return for free accommodation.”
Stenson did not appreciate Elle Darby’s email and declined her offer. He also expressed disgust as she requested a free stay. An image of his entire Facebook post has been attached below. A few details in the same read:
“Thank you for your email looking for free accommodation in return for exposure. It takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self- respect and dignity.”
He continued:
“If I let you stay in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you? Who is going to pay the housekeepers who clean your room? The waiter who serve you breakfast? The receptionist who checks you in?”
Stenson added:
“In future, I’d advise you to offer to pay your way like everyone else, and if the hotel in question believes your coverage will help them, maybe they’ll give you a complimentary upgrade to a suite. This would show more self- respect on your part and, let’s face it, it would be less embarrassing for you.”
Internet reacts to Elle Darby's email controversy
Reacting to the Dublin hotel drama, a few tweets read:
Elle Darby had released a video (which has now been deleted) reacting to her shockingly being exposed by the hotel. She stated that she had “no idea how social media works these days.”
She also added-
“I don’t feel like I did anything wrong.”
Darby also claimed that there were “30 year plus people internet bullying a 22 year old.”
Since then, the hotel has banned bloggers from attempting to do business with them.