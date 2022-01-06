Video of couple upset at Hilton Hotel goes viral after woman attacks Diamond member for being served first 

A video of a couple creating a ruckus at a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janeiro has gone viral on Twitter. In the video below, the woman in question can be seen attacking the priority guest, leading to the person punching her partner.

The couple were allegedly displeased with him getting served first due to his Diamond membership.

The viral video was shared on the platform by Twitter user @monty_sexton aka 'King.' and has amassed over 800,000 views. Although King has alleged a racial discrimination angle to the dispute, the posted video does not feature any compelling evidence of the same.

King @monty_sexton #hilton Watch til the End, Drunk Racist Man and woman mad because he’s Gold Or Diamond Hilton member and therefore gets service before everyone else. Hotel staff just sitting by and letting the racist woman do whatever, mind you she already touched him prior #Karen Watch til the End, Drunk Racist Man and woman mad because he’s Gold Or Diamond Hilton member and therefore gets service before everyone else. Hotel staff just sitting by and letting the racist woman do whatever, mind you she already touched him prior #Karen #hilton https://t.co/tApFW53z2a

A Twitter user @slyfoxnyc aka 'HL,' who claims to be the man attacked at the hotel, has responded to the viral video. He asked King to send him the video of the assault so he could send it to the hotel staff. HL also stated that he could not stay at the hotel because the couple claimed that he had attacked them first.

HL @slyfoxnyc 🏾 @monty_sexton Can you please send the video to me so I can send to Hilton headquarters, because of this security failure the couple had the police waiting outside looking for me for hours I couldn’t stay at the hotel that night because they lied saying I attacked them. Thanks for recording @monty_sexton Can you please send the video to me so I can send to Hilton headquarters, because of this security failure the couple had the police waiting outside looking for me for hours I couldn’t stay at the hotel that night because they lied saying I attacked them. Thanks for recording🙏🏾

HL claimed that he was staying at the hotel as he was hosting a New Year’s Eve party. According to him, the hotel did not want him to communicate with the police so he secured an Airbnb for himself. He further alleged that the husband called him the N-word. However, these claims cannot be ascertained from the video itself.

HL @slyfoxnyc @srburris @hkwildboar @monty_sexton Not to mention which wasn’t on camera them pushing past me trying to cut the Diamonds member line and the husband referring to me as the Ni**er black guy after I refused to allow them to jump line and asked several times to stop invading my space stand 6ft back stop touching me @srburris @hkwildboar @monty_sexton Not to mention which wasn’t on camera them pushing past me trying to cut the Diamonds member line and the husband referring to me as the Ni**er black guy after I refused to allow them to jump line and asked several times to stop invading my space stand 6ft back stop touching me

Hilton staff fail to de-escalate fight amongst guests

In the viral Twitter video, HL can be seen standing by the reception desk separately from the couple. Four Hilton hotel staff members, who appear to be security guards, were also present at the scene.

The person recording the video can be heard saying:

“Y’all haven’t de-escalated the situation because she’s still right there talking. Y’all are supposed to separate the party.”

Though the woman was being held by what seemed to be security, she broke through and attacked HL. She wrapped her hands around his neck and pulled him away from the reception desk. As he pulled away from her grip, he punched the man, who was with her, in the face. This led to the punched man being knocked to the ground.

HL could be heard stating that everything was recorded on camera. He also claimed that the couple was “drunk” and “rude.”

The man recording the video can be heard yelling in the background:

“Where is y’all’s security? Get her under control. Oh my god! I don’t understand this. This is crazy. Where’s y’all’s security? Because this is unacceptable. This is unacceptable. And y’all still haven’t restrained her.”

As of the moment, there has been no response from Hilton Hotels with regard to the viral video.

