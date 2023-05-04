"Final nail in the coffin": Yellowstone fans furious as Kevin Costner set to leave the show after season 5

Yellowstone has been one of the most prolific television shows of this generation. Currently in its fifth season, the show tells the story of a complicated family of ranchers, led by Kevin Costner's John Dutton, one of the most recognizable characters in the modern era of TV. The fifth season of the show aired its first half in late 2022 and is set to conclude the season with its second half later this year.

Sadly, the Taylor Sheridan show may not last long as series star Kevin Costner has reportedly announced his plans to exit the series after the ongoing fifth season.

While rumors concerning the end of the series following the fifth season were already making their rounds on the internet, Costner's exit would mean a huge blow to Yellowstone fans. Further, any hopes of another round with the fan-favorite Dutton family is also bound to come crashing down with the actor leaving the show.

Needless to say, this revelation has caused various reactions from fans across the globe, with many declaring that they will not continue watching Yellowstone, should it move forward without the lead man. Social media sites like Twitter have been buzzing with reactions to this announcement since it came out on Discussing Film.

How are fans reacting to Kevin Costner's exit from Yellowstone?

(Source: Kevin Costner is leaving ‘YELLOWSTONE’ after 5 seasons due to alleged drama with Taylor Sheridan.(Source: etonline.com/yellowstone-ke… Kevin Costner is leaving ‘YELLOWSTONE’ after 5 seasons due to alleged drama with Taylor Sheridan.(Source: etonline.com/yellowstone-ke…) https://t.co/RAFHgXiQ0O

The reaction to Costner leaving Yellowstone has been entirely negative, with many fans claiming that they would discontinue watching the show. This news may also have long-standing implications for the second half of the fifth season, which could likely wrap up the story for good.

If the show does progress without Costner's lead character, it will likely suffer a huge drop in viewership. Costner's decision comes after an alleged feud with show creator Taylor Sheridan, who has since then built an empire around Yellowstone. Matthew Belloni spoke to ET about this development, saying:

"The show is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he's going to be written out of the show...Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall."

Therefore, Costner's decision may yet shape the second half of the series and its conclusion. Take a look at how fans are responding to the news:

According to multiple sources, the story of the franchise will continue with the spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey. It may incorporate characters from Yellowstone as well.

The coming days should provide more clarity on the subject. Stay tuned for more updates.

