FNC Entertainment's New Rock Band: Debut, members, and all you need to know about the agency's upcoming artist

On Friday, February 16, FNC Entertainment announced the debut of a new four-member rock band. The band's name has not been revealed yet. This debut marks a significant milestone for the agency, as it's the first band that the agency will be rolling out after eleven years of their successful bands, CNBLUE, FTISLAND, and N.Flying.

Although the band's official debut is scheduled for the first half of 2025, fans can anticipate the revelation of its members on February 18. They are set to perform at the opening stage of FTISLAND's HEY DAY concert in Taipei, Taiwan.

FNC Entertainment also revealed that the new band was created with intentions to follow the lineage and reputation the agency has created with their debut of remarkable rock bands such as FTISLAND, N.Flying, and CNBLUE. Here's what the agency stated about their upcoming artist:

"We plan to launch a new band that will follow in the footsteps of FTISLAND, CNBLUE, and N.Flying. We are working hard to prepare, with the goal of a debut in the first half of next year, so please show lots of anticipation and interest."

FNC Entertainment to roll out their first rock band in ten years since the debut of N.Flying

Fans familiar with the Korean rock genre would be aware that CNBLUE, N.Flying, and FTISLAND have established themselves as some of the most famous and veteran rock bands that are still active in the industry. Their music has effortlessly seeped into the playlists of listeners who aren't typical rock music listeners, making their prominence in the industry quite big.

Naturally, FNC Entertainment, which houses these rock bands, has created a reputation for itself when it comes to debuting tightly performing music bands that continue to showcase their popularity in the industry even years after their debut. CNBLUE made its debut in 2009, FTISLAND debuted in 2007, and N.Flying, which stands as the last rock band of FNC Entertainment, debuted in 2013.

Though several K-pop groups have been rolled out by the agency following N.Flying's debut, there haven't been any debuts by rock or music bands. Therefore, when the agency announced that they'd be rolling out a new four-piece Korean rock band, netizens were thrilled about the news.

The members who are set to make their debut have reportedly been training under the agency for a long period, heightening fans' expectations and anticipation for the new music band. FNC Entertainment has disclosed that the official unveiling of the members will occur during the upcoming band's performance at the opening stage of FTISLAND's HEY DAY concert in Taipei on February 18.

Even though the members, their skill sets, and other related information will be revealed in a couple of days during their performance at FTISLAND's show, their official debut is still nearly a year away, set for the first half of 2025.

Nevertheless, buoyed by the agency's reputation with previous bands and the extensive training period the members have undergone in preparation to make their debut, fans have high hopes for the agency's upcoming artists.

